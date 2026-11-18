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The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) has noted public commentary regarding the employment of foreign nationals; work permits and labour inspections. In the interest of public education and to ensure accurate understanding of the Department's mandate, it is important to clarify the respective responsibilities of government institutions and the protections afforded by South African labour legislation.

Foreign Nationals and Labour Rights

South Africa's labour laws protect all employees who work within the Republic, regardless of nationality and status. The Constitution, as well as labour laws such as the Labour Relations Act (LRA), the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BEA), the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), provide minimum standards and protections against unfair labour practices, exploitation, unsafe working conditions and applicable minimum wages.

Employers must comply with labour legislation in their workplace.

Who Issues Work Visas?

All Visas to enter the Republic of South Africa for whatever reason, are issued by the Department of Home Affairs. These include Visas for work purposes such as Individual General Work Visas, Asylum permits, Special Dispensation Permits for Zimbabwe and Lesotho, Refugees, 90 days visas that holders also use for work.

There are instances where DHA does seek recommendations from other Departments such as Employment and Labour in terms under the Immigration Act Section 20 and its Regulations 20(1) that requires DEL make recommendations through the issuing of a Benchmarking certificate that confirms that the applicant employer for Corporate Work Visas to import labour from other countries has tested the labour market for availability of labour and complies with labour laws. DHA takes the final decision in issuing corporate work visas or completely waving the recommendations.

Applications by Individuals for work visas in the scarce skills list categories and new investors who intend to bring foreign labour apply directly for such work Visas with DHA.

The Department's role to promote employment of citizens

The Department of Employment and Labour's role in so far as employment of foreign nationals currently is limited to Section 8 and 9 of the Employment Services Act, No. 04 of 2014. The section prohibits employers to employ a foreign national without a work visa or to do work that is not in line with the original work visa issued under the Immigration Act.

The Department, through its Public Employment Services (PES), offer the following services free of charge to employers and local work seekers to search for labour in whatever areas they are operating and to fill such work opportunities as quickly as possible. These services include:



Registration of work seekers in the country's largest database Employment Services System of South Africa throughout the country in the 126 Labour Centres, 450 visiting points and Online system,

The same portal is used to register work and learning opportunities.

DEL system can match work seekers with opportunities Matched work seekers are further provided with counselling, subjected to competency assessment and prepared for interviews and referred for final selection and placement

The Department's role in enforcing compliance to labour laws

All labour laws including the Employment services Act, have prohibitions that are enforced by labour inspectors and notices and fines are issued in instances of contraventions.

The Department of employment and labour inspectors conduct inspections across various sectors of our economy to check for compliance with these laws. Inspectors are mandated to: -



Monitor compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act.

Enforce occupational health and safety requirements.

Investigate complaints relating to employment conditions.

Address labour law violations where employers exploit workers or fail to comply with statutory obligations. Work with other law enforcement agencies when matters involving immigration compliance arise.

The Department has developed since 2017, a National Labour Migration Policy that was extensively subjected to public comments, consultations and negotiation with social partners at NEDLAC, government department. The NLMP informed by Section 22 of our Constitution and is aligned to the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and regular Migration, ILO Migration for employment C97 and C143. The NLMP was approved by Cabinet during May 2025 and has been published in the Government Gazette as South Africa's White Paper on Labour Migration. The Policy proposes intervention in four areas to ensure, the management, orderly and regular labour migration, namely: -



The management, administration and governance of migration

Labour migration data management

Migration from other countries to South Africa Emigration of citizens to work in other countries

To implement the policy, the Department has also submitted an Employment Services Amendment Bill to Parliament for consideration. The ESAB amends the current Sections 8 & 9 and introduce a new Chapter that providers for amongst other, the setting of quotas for foreign nationals in occupations, sectors or regions, Bi-lateral Labour Agreements, Regulations, revised fines for non-compliance and extended powers of inspectors.

The Department continues to work closely with other sister Departments in addressing a range of complex migration related issues within the country, the Southern Development Community and the African Union in search for best management solutions for both sending and receiving countries.

Government's broader efforts to address illegal immigration, strengthen border management and improve labour market compliance are being implemented through an interdepartmental approach involving multiple organs of state.

Public Cooperation Encouraged

The Department encourages employers, workers and members of the public to familiarise themselves with labour and immigration laws and to avoid misinformation regarding the responsibilities of different government departments.

South Africa's labour regulatory framework seeks to balance the protection of workers' rights, job creation objectives, economic growth and compliance with the rule of law.

Members of the public can obtain information on employment services, labour legislation and workplace rights through the Department of Employment and Labour's labour centres, official digital platforms and Public Employment Services offices nationwide.

Key Message:

Work permits are issued by Home Affairs. Labour rights are protected by labour laws. Compliance is everyone's responsibility.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.