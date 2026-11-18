MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Banking institutions across the country will be required to integrate the National Security Information System (NSIS) into their systems, in a bid to strengthen electronic verification of personal information.

The Minister for Internal Affairs, Hon. Ephraim Kamuntu, said the new system by National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA), requires customer information to be only be retrieved from the NIRA database when a bank presents a national identification number (NIN).

“The new system was intended to improve security, privacy and data protection rights of personal data for any individual with a NIN. This was a significant departure from verification that depended only on information presented on reading the ID document,” Kamuntu said.

The Minister gave the update in response to a matter raised by Hon. Paul Mwiru (NUP, Jinja South Division East) concerning national identity card verification for financial transactions during a plenary sitting held on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

Mwiru said that financial institutions ought to continue utilising the same data previously registered by customers using their old national identity cards, noting that the new process has inconvenienced many individuals.

“You have added an extra burden to Ugandans and creates extra charges. If you go to NIRA, it is not easy to get the required confirmation letters,” Mwiru said.

Minister Kamuntu told MPs that the change in verification for financial transactions has resulted in the need for banks and telecoms to make significant upgrades to their existing technologies, a process he said has progressed slower than anticipated.

“NIRA shared integration guidance with 107 partners and as at 28 October 2026, 10 partners were transacting on the new system. Uganda Bankers' Association reported that many member institutions were still installing compatible biometric readers,” Kamuntu said.

He advised that where a customer's card cannot he verified at the point of service, their details can be verified through NIRA's secure channel or through a Confirmation of Information Letter for the transaction concerned.

Hon. Denes Sekabira (NUP, Katikamu County North), raised concern over who ought to bear the cost of acquiring the Confirmation of Information Letter for every transaction initiated by financial institutions.

“Each time you go to a bank and are required to have your data transmitted, a charge will be imposed, yet they should have the system in place. Some charges may be borne on a client in trying to stabilise a microfinance institution that is trying to equip itself,” Sekabira said.

The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa, commended the move noting that it puts Uganda in good financial standing internationally.

“We passed laws to remove Uganda from the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force regarding money laundering. Uganda was about to be blacklisted because people used forged national IDs to launder money and finance terrorism. The new move will support the country's efforts in ensuring that we do not take a step back,” Tayebwa said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.--br- src="" alt="Parliament of the Republic of Uganda" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo