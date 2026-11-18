MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Concerns have been raised in Parliament over the increasing fatal accidents on Lake Bunyonyi in south-western Uganda, where 11 people have died since July.

The Member of Parliament for Rubanda County West, Hon. Bruce Kabaasa, asked government to improve water transport safety and fulfil its pledge to construct and deploy ferries on the lake.

“Lake Bunyonyi which is by far one of the most beautiful in this world has become a death trap for the people of Rubanda. All these drownings, a number of them are avoidable but the marine police have been unable to respond, citing lack of fuel,” said Kabaasa during the plenary sitting of the House on Wednesday, 18 November 2026.

“Two ferries are under construction, the original delivery of the ferries was 2024, and it was shifted to 2025. The current deadline is 2026. I was on site three days ago, there is no work going on,” he said.

Kabaasa demanded for reassurance from government on delivery of the ferries and provision of fuel to the marine police.

Internal Affairs Minister, Hon. Ephraim Kamuntu, acknowledged the fuel shortage, adding that it is being addressed.

“Even this morning, we were meeting the parliamentary committee, [and] the issue of government increasing fuel for operations of police was raised; this will be addressed,” he said.

Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa asked the Minister to investigate the exact cause of delayed response from the marine police.

“They might fail to respond because of incompetence,” he said.

Minister of State for Works and Transport, Ali Siraj gave reassurance that the ferry works will be completed by December, 2026.

Deputy Speaker on the other hand also tasked the Works Minister to explain the delayed works on the Lake Bunyonyi road, wherein the Minister blamed the delay on the contractor.

“The contractor has disappointed us and the Minister of Finance has advised us to terminate the contract. We are working with the Attorney General to terminate the contract,” Siraj said.



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