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The Principal Secretary for Basic Education,John Ololtuaa, today visited Ainabkoi Sub-County, Uasin Gishu County, where he witnessed the opening of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) examination container and the dispatch ment of examination papers to centre managers. He was accompanied by the Rift valley Regional Director of Education, Mr. James Indimuli, among other Ministry officials.

As the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national examinations enter their final stretch, the Principal Secretary urged examination officials and stakeholders to remain vigilant, uphold the highest standards of integrity and strictly adhere to examination regulations.

PS Ololtuaa later visited Moi Girls High School, Eldoret, to monitor the administration of the morning examination session and assess compliance with examination guidelines.

The State Department for Basic Education remains committed to safeguarding the integrity of national examinations and ensuring their smooth, secure, fair and credible administration across the country.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Education, Kenya.