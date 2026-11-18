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The Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan, Ramanathan Balakrishnan, is calling for urgent action to strengthen the country's preparedness for a potential Ebola outbreak.

Yesterday, Balakrishnan launched a three-month, $7 million plan to close critical gaps identified during a simulation exercise conducted last month by the Government, WHO and other partners.

These include inadequate ambulance services and laboratory capacity, shortages of personal protective equipment, and gaps in contact tracing and screening at points of entry.

South Sudan has not reported any Ebola cases, but the threat remains due to the ongoing outbreak in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo and continued movement of people between the two countries. Since mid-July, more than 5,000 people have crossed into the town of Nabanga in South Sudan, from the DRC, reportedly fleeing the Ebola outbreak.

Emergency Relief Coordinator Fletcher had already allocated $6 million for South Sudan from the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund in June to strengthen surveillance, testing and community engagement, as well as to ramp up access to healthcare.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA).