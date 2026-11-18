MENAFN - Trend News Agency)On November 18, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

During the call, the ministers discussed the current agenda of the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as regional and international security issues.

They also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.