Azerbaijani And Turkish Fms Discuss Bilateral Relations
During the call, the ministers discussed the current agenda of the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in various areas, as well as regional and international security issues.
They also exchanged views on other matters of mutual interest.
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