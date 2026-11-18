MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York (“FHLBNY”) announced today the results of the 2026 election for positions on the FHLBNY's Board of Directors (“Board”) whose terms will each commence on January 1, 2027. The terms will run for four years, expiring on December 31, 2030.

The specific results of the election were as follows:

Ms. Melba Acosta and Mr. David R. Huber were re-elected by the FHLBNY's eligible districtwide members to serve as Independent Directors. Ms. Acosta is Counsel within the Corporate Practice Group at McConnell Valdés, LLC, and Mr. Huber is President of Huber Advisory Services, LLC. Ms. Acosta currently serves as Vice Chair of the Board's Risk Committee and as a member of the Board's Audit and Corporate Governance and External Affairs Committees. Mr. Huber currently serves as Chair of the Board's Audit Committee and as a member of the Board's Executive, Compensation and Human Resources, and Strategy and Business Committees. Their current Board terms expire on December 31, 2026.



Also, as previously announced, Mr. Ira Robbins was re-elected and Mr. Anthony Labozzetta was elected to serve as Member Directors representing New Jersey. They were the only nominees to accept their nominations for the two open New Jersey Member Director seats up for election this year; as such, no formal election process was required. The term of office for Mr. Robbins will be four years, commencing on January 1, 2027 and expiring on December 31, 2030. His current term expires on December 31, 2026. Mr. Robbins is Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Valley National Bank. He currently serves as Chair of the Board's Risk Committee and as a member of the Board's Executive, Compensation and Human Resources and Strategy & Business Committees. Mr. Labozzetta will serve a one-year term, commencing on January 1, 2027 and expiring on December 31, 2027. He is President and Chief Executive Officer of Provident Bank.

“The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York benefits greatly from the experience and dedication of our Board, whose guidance helps us deliver on our foundational liquidity mission and serve the needs of our members and communities,” said Adam Goldstein, President and CEO of the FHLBNY.“Directors Acosta, Huber and Robbins each hold a leadership role on our Board, and our cooperative continues to benefit from their committed service. I am also excited to welcome Anthony Labozzetta, whose insights and expertise will further strengthen our Board. My colleagues and I look forward to continuing to work with all of our Directors to ensure the FHLBNY is always positioned to make a meaningful impact across our region.”

Federal Home Loan Bank of New York

The Federal Home Loan Bank of New York is a Congressionally chartered, wholesale Bank. It is part of the Federal Home Loan Bank System, a national wholesale banking network of 11 regional, stockholder-owned banks. As of September 30, 2026, the FHLBNY serves 337 financial institutions in New Jersey, New York, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The mission of the FHLBNY is to provide members with reliable liquidity in support of housing and local community development.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This report may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. These statements may use forward-looking terms, such as "projected," "expects," "may," or their negatives or other variations on these terms. The Bank cautions that, by their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk or uncertainty and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements or could affect the extent to which a particular objective, projection, estimate, or prediction is realized. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as well as regulatory and accounting rule adjustments or requirements, changes in interest rates, changes in projected business volumes, changes in prepayment speeds on mortgage assets, the cost of our funding, changes in our membership profile, the withdrawal of one or more large members, competitive pressures, shifts in demand for our products, and general economic conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Brian Finnegan (212) 441-6877...