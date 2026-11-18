NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of purchasers of securities of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR) (“NuScale”) securities between February 27, 2026 and September 10, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”).

Investors who purchased NuScale shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for January 11, 2027.

NuScale purports to redefine nuclear power through the development of proprietary small module reactors (“SMRs”) and associated technology that purportedly will deliver safe, scalable, cost-effective, and reliable carbon-free power.

According to the filed complaint, during the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:



they overstated NuScale's purported“first mover” competitive advantage;

they overstated NuScale's ability to generate revenue from either the RoPower Project or any work for the Tennessee Valley Authority (“TVA”);

the Company's commercial prospects, including its remaining cash runway, were therefore likewise overstated; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



On September 11, 2026, UBS downgraded NuScale from“Neutral” to“Sell” and lowered its price target from $10 to $6. UBS opined that NuScale was rapidly losing its“first-mover” advantage in SMR technology to faster-moving competitors. UBS also flagged a lengthy five-year build timeline, a critical lack of firm customer commitments, and projected a massive $700 million in negative free cash flow between 2026 and 2028. The report also described stagnating progress regarding NuScale's RoPower Project and the risk that the TVA would not ultimately move forward with NuScale.

On this news, NuScale's stock price fell $1.60 per share, or 15.67%, to close at $8.61 per share on September 11, 2026.

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:



Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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