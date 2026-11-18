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Cholesterol Test Market

The Business Research Company's Cholesterol Test Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The cholesterol test market has been gaining significant momentum as awareness about cardiovascular health continues to rise globally. With ongoing advancements in diagnostic technologies and a growing emphasis on preventive care, the sector is set for notable expansion in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this vital healthcare segment.

Market Size Outlook and Growth Prospects in the Cholesterol Test Market

The cholesterol test market has experienced robust growth recently, with its value forecasted to rise from $9.94 billion in 2025 to $10.8 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by a surge in cardiovascular disease prevalence, increasing public awareness about cholesterol monitoring, the broadening reach of diagnostic laboratories, growth in preventive health screenings, and the availability of more affordable testing kits.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong performance, reaching $15.25 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.0%. Factors fueling this future growth include heightened demand for self-testing diagnostic options, an intensified focus on early disease detection, the rise of remote patient monitoring services, the integration of digital health technologies, and a growing preference for personalized healthcare diagnostics. Important trends predicted for the forecast period include widespread adoption of home cholesterol test kits, increased use of point-of-care lipid testing devices, expansion of multi-parameter lipid panels, broader preventive cardiovascular screening initiatives, and a stronger emphasis on delivering rapid, accurate test results.

Understanding the Cholesterol Test and Its Importance

A cholesterol test involves analyzing blood samples to determine the levels of cholesterol and other lipids present in the bloodstream. Cholesterol itself is a waxy, fat-like substance that the body needs in small quantities to maintain healthy functions. Monitoring cholesterol levels is essential since imbalances can lead to serious cardiovascular conditions.

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Primary Factors Stimulating Growth in the Cholesterol Test Market

One of the main growth drivers for the cholesterol test market is the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) encompass a range of disorders affecting the heart and blood vessels, such as coronary heart disease, stroke, peripheral arterial disease, and aortic conditions. Cholesterol testing plays a crucial role in helping both individuals and healthcare providers assess the risk of developing heart-related ailments.

For example, in August 2025, the National Institutes of Health, a US government agency, projected a significant increase in cardiovascular disease statistics between 2025 and 2050. They estimate a 90% rise in prevalence, a 73% jump in mortality, and a 55% increase in disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), with annual deaths expected to climb from 20.5 million to 35.6 million. These alarming trends highlight the urgent need for cholesterol testing, which in turn is driving market expansion.

Leading Regions in the Cholesterol Test Market by 2026

North America held the largest share of the cholesterol test market in 2025, establishing itself as the dominant regional player. The market analysis considers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market growth and opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Cholesterol Test Market Expected to Reach $15.25 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 18, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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