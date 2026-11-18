In a human liver microsome model, CBD82STM demonstrated a ~25-fold increase in apparent half-life compared to conventional CBD.

New in vitro findings show CBD82STM has an approximately 25-fold longer apparent half-life than conventional CBD in a human liver microsome model.

- Dr. Hanny Kanafani, President and COO of Trait BiosciencesSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Understanding how an active compound is metabolized is an important consideration in pharmaceutical development. The rate at which a compound is metabolized can influence its duration of availability and the amount of parent compound remaining over time.CBD is subject to metabolic transformation, which can affect the persistence of the parent compound following administration. Characterizing the metabolic stability of water-soluble CBD ingredients can therefore provide important information for evaluating their potential pharmacokinetic and delivery characteristics.CBD82STM Demonstrates Enhanced StabilityNew in vitro findings from Trait Biosciences provide additional insight into the metabolic stability of its proprietary water-soluble cannabinoid ingredient, CBD82STM, compared with conventional CBD.In a human liver microsome model, CBD82STM demonstrated a substantially longer apparent half-life than conventional CBD.The apparent half-life of CBD82STM was approximately 25-fold more than conventional CBD under the conditions of the study.These findings indicate that CBD82STM exhibited substantially greater metabolic stability than conventional CBD in the human liver microsome model.Implications for CBD DevelopmentGreater metabolic stability is an important consideration when evaluating an active compound for pharmaceutical development. A longer apparent half-life means a greater proportion of the parent compound remains available for a longer period under the conditions tested.For CBD82STM, the substantially higher percentage of parent compound remaining provides additional evidence for improved dose utilization and CBD functional delivery.Further studies are needed to determine how this increased stability observed in this model translates into pharmacokinetic performance.Supporting More Predictable Cannabinoid DevelopmentFor cannabinoid development programs, understanding both delivery and metabolic stability is important when evaluating the overall performance of an active ingredient.CBD82STM is one member of Trait's broader family of CBD molecules developed through its differentiated technology platform, innovated to provide improved bioavailability thereby enhanced efficacy and delivery characteristics compared with conventional CBD.The human liver microsome findings add another dimension to the characterization of CBD82STM, demonstrating a marked difference in the persistence of the parent compound under metabolic conditions.Together with ongoing research evaluating absorption, bioavailability, tissue exposure, and other pharmacokinetic characteristics, these findings contribute to a broader understanding of how Trait's cannabinoids may behave in development.Looking AheadFuture studies evaluating CBD82STM will help determine how the increased metabolic stability observed in human liver microsomes translates into differences in systemic exposure, persistence, and overall pharmacokinetic performance.As cannabinoid research advances, understanding how formulation, delivery, metabolism, and exposure interact may help enable the development of more predictable cannabinoid delivery strategies for pharmaceutical applications.For additional information on the study, including study design, methodology, and detailed findings, please contact Trait Biosciences at...

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Trait Biosciences' CBD82STM Demonstrates Greater Metabolic Stability in a Human Liver Microsome Model News Provided By Trait Biosciences Inc. November 18, 2026, 19:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional



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