Minnetonka brings its signature comfort beyond footwear with the launch of its first blanket collection, featuring three cozy styles designed to bring warmth and softness to every corner of the home.

Minnetonka expands its signature comfort into cold-weather accessories with a new collection of cozy hats and gloves, designed to keep you warm and stylish all season long.

The expanded collection introduces throw blankets, socks, scarves, and gloves, bringing Minnetonka's signature comfort into the home and beyond footwear.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Minnetonka, the Minnesota-based, family-owned footwear brand known for its iconic moccasins and slippers, is expanding into new product categories with the launch of its first collection of home goods and cold-weather accessories. Through new licensing partnerships, Minnetonka is bringing the comfort, warmth, craftsmanship and timeless style it has been known for over the past 80 years into more aspects of everyday life.The new assortment includes three styles of throw blankets, six styles of socks, a color-block knit scarf, and a selection of knit gloves and beanies. Developed in collaboration with licensing partners Allied Home, for the blanket collection, and Gold Medal, for the accessories, this marks a new chapter for Minnetonka, translating the brand's signature cozy aesthetic into products designed to bring comfort beyond footwear.“For 80 years, Minnetonka has been a brand people turn to for comfort, quality and craftsmanship, so bringing that same spirit into the home felt like a natural evolution,” said Jori Miller Sherer, Chief Commercial Officer of Minnetonka.“Our customers have been asking for more ways to experience Minnetonka beyond our signature footwear, and we're excited to bring them products that feel as good as they look, while adding a little more Minnetonka to their everyday lives.”Collection Highlights:Throw Blankets: The collection features three cozy styles: the Hearth Knit Throw Blanket, Cabin Plaid Plush Blanket, and Haven Check Throw Blanket, offering a mix of knit, plaid, and check designs.Socks: Women's styles include the Pinehaven Sherpa Sock, Woodland Sherpa Slipper Socks, and two-pack Northwood and Winterwood Boot Sock Sets. Men's styles include the Outpost Boot Sock and Backwoods Boot Sock.Scarves & Beanies: The unisex Trailside Knit Scarf features a lightweight, color-block design with generous length for layering, complemented by the matching Trailside Knit Beanie.Gloves: Three styles round out the collection: the Snowpine Chunky Knit Glove with a pop-top flap, Snowdrop Knit Gloves, and Timbercrest Knit Texting Gloves.Available in men's, women's, and unisex styles, the accessories collection ranges from $12.95 to $29.95, while the blankets are priced from $59.95 to $89.95. The full collection is available now at minnetonkamoccasin, with free exchanges and a 90-day satisfaction guarantee on all purchases.About Minnetonka:Founded in 1946 and still family-owned, Minnetonka is a heritage American footwear brand best known for its moccasins, slippers, and boots. The company emphasizes quality construction and craftsmanship, and works with Native artists and designers to reimagine past styles and develop new Native-designed products. In 2024, Fast Company recognized Minnetonka in its Brands That Matter list for its reconciliation work and its Minnesota roots. Minnetonka products are sold online at minnetonkamoccasin, through national retailers, and at independent stores nationwide.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is Minnetonka known for?Minnetonka is an American heritage brand best known for its iconic moccasins, slippers and boots. Founded in 1946, the family-owned company has spent 80 years creating comfortable, quality footwear and is now expanding into home goods and cold-weather accessories.Does Minnetonka sell products other than shoes?Yes! In addition to its signature moccasins, slippers and boots, Minnetonka now offers home goods and cold-weather accessories, including throw blankets, cozy socks, knit scarves, beanies and gloves. The expanded collection brings the brand's signature comfort and style to more aspects of everyday life.Does Minnetonka make throw blankets?Yes! Minnetonka has expanded beyond footwear with its first collection of cozy throw blankets. The collection includes three styles: the Rainbow Knit Throw, Faux Cashmere Throw and Plaid Faux Fur Throw, bringing the brand's signature comfort and warmth into the home.What types of blankets are available in Minnetonka's new home collection?Minnetonka's first home collection features three throw blankets, each measuring 50 x 60 inches:- Hearth Knit Throw Blanket ($89.95): Made from 100% acrylic, featuring a soft, cozy, luxe knit in pink, blue and green.- Haven Check Throw Blanket ($69.95): Made from 100% polyester, offering a soft, elegant faux cashmere feel in tan, brown and blue.- Cabin Plaid Plush Blanket ($59.95): Made from 100% polyester, featuring a soft, cozy plaid design in green, blue/orange and red/green.Are Minnetonka throw blankets machine washable?Yes. All three styles in Minnetonka's new throw blanket collection are machine washable, making them practical for everyday use. Customers should follow the care instructions provided with each product.Where can I buy Minnetonka blankets and cold-weather accessories?Minnetonka's new throw blankets, socks, scarves, beanies and gloves are available online at minnetonkamoccasin. Prices range from $12.95 to $29.95 for accessories and $59.95 to $89.95 for throw blankets.

Isabel Lamb

Minnetonka

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MINNETONKA LAUNCHES NEW HOME AND COLD WEATHER ACCESSORIES COLLECTION FEATURING BLANKETS, HATS, AND MORE News Provided By Minnetonka November 18, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.