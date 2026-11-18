MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The two companies will publish joint research and host events for owners who want to build a business that can thrive without them

- John Warrillow, founder of Built to SellTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The business owners who work the hardest are often the least prepared to sell. Built to Sell Inc. and The Alternative Board (TAB) today announced an exclusive partnership to change that. TAB becomes Built to Sell's peer advisory partner, the only firm in its category, and the two companies will work together on research, events and resources for owners who want a business that no longer depends on them.TAB research covering more than 9,000 business owners shows a clear pattern: the more hours an owner works each week, the less ready the business is to sell. Among more than 10,000 owners who have completed Value Builder's PREScoreTM assessment, roughly one in five name burnout as a major reason they want to exit, and TAB reports that one in two owners sell without an exit strategy. Too many owners end up selling tired and unprepared.The partnership is built to close that gap. Built to Sell shows owners where they need to go. TAB gives them a board of fellow owners and a coach to get there."Most of the founders I interview didn't start a company to work more hours. They wanted freedom," said John Warrillow, founder of Built to Sell and host of Built to Sell Radio. "TAB gives them a room full of peers who have been there and a coach to help them step back. That's how you build a business that runs without you."In the coming months, Built to Sell and TAB will publish a joint research study on owner dependence: what it costs owners, how it shapes what buyers will pay, and what the owners who break free do differently. The two companies will also host events where owners can hear from founders who have sold and meet TAB members and coaches in their area, and TAB's coaches will share what they see in the boards running across the globe with Built to Sell Radio listeners and Built to Sell News readers."Exit planning isn't just about leaving your business; it's about ensuring the legacy you've built continues to thrive while securing your own future," said Jason Zickerman, president and CEO of The Alternative Board (Worldwide). "For more than a decade, Built to Sell has shown owners what makes a business worth buying. A TAB board is where they do the work."Owners can find out more at builttosell/tab.About Built to SellBuilt to Sell Inc. is a Toronto-based company that helps business owners build, accelerate, and harvest the value of their companies. Its weekly podcast, Built to Sell Radio, has been downloaded more than 3 million times across more than 560 episodes since 2015, featuring founders who have sold their companies, negotiation experts, and acquirers. Host John Warrillow is the author of Built to Sell, The Automatic Customer, and The Art of Selling Your Business. Learn more at builttosell.About The Alternative Board (TAB)The Alternative Board helps forward-thinking business owners grow their companies, increase profitability, and improve their lives through local peer advisory boards, private business coaching, proprietary strategic services, and management training. Since 1990, TAB has worked with more than 25,000 businesses in 27 countries. Its Business Builder's Advantage system combines Peer Advisory Boards, Leadership Coaching, StratPro, HI-MAPTM, and BlueprintTM. Learn more at thealternativeboard.Media contactsBuilt to Sell Inc.: Colin Morgan, Executive Producer, Built to Sell Radio,...The Alternative Board: Shannon Renick, Marketing Director,...

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The Alternative Board Named Exclusive Peer Advisory Partner of Built to Sell News Provided By Built to Sell Inc. November 18, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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