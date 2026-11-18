BLIA representatives share the teachings of Venerable Master Hsing Yun on spiritual and environmental preservation at the official UNFCCC COP31 side event, highlighting the connection between Buddhist values and global climate action.

BLIA speakers discuss how Buddhist wisdom, sustainable lifestyles, and community-based environmental initiatives can translate compassion into practical action for climate resilience and biodiversity conservation.

An official UNFCCC side event highlights how Buddhist values, sustainable living, community engagement, and nature-based solutions inspire climate action.

- Venerable Jue Pei, Secretary-General, BLIAANTALYA, ANTALYA, TURKEY, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buddha's Light International Association (BLIA) and India-based VIKALP co-organized an official side event at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) on November 14. The event brought together nearly 200 participants in person and online to explore how spiritual values and community-driven initiatives can contribute to global sustainability.Titled“Sustainable Lifestyles to Global Impact: Integrating Nature-based Solutions, Community Engagement and Humanistic Values,” the event highlighted the relationship between spiritual preservation (心保) and environmental preservation (環保), a philosophy promoted by Venerable Master Hsing Yun, founder of Fo Guang Shan.From Inner Transformation to Environmental ActionVenerable Miao Duo, Deputy Abbess of Fo Guang Shan Europe, opened the session by leading participants in meditation and inviting them to reflect on the relationship between inner awareness and environmental responsibility.Moderated by Roxanna Pang, Sumagadhi Lecturer of BLIA WHQ Young Adult Division, the event explored how individual values and everyday choices can translate into collective environmental action.Kwong Djee Chan, Deputy Director of the BLIA WHQ Lay Dharma Lecturer/Teacher Fellowship, explained the Buddhist foundations of environmental stewardship, drawing on the principles of non-harming and dependent origination.He emphasized that all living beings are interconnected and that caring for the environment is an expression of compassion and responsibility. Drawing an analogy between the Earth and the human body, Chan encouraged participants to care for mountains, forests, and rivers as they would care for their own bodies.Chan reinforced Venerable Master Hsing Yun's teaching that spiritual and environmental preservation are inseparable and called on participants to share responsibility for creating a harmonious and sustainable world.Making Sustainability Part of Everyday LifeAilun Wei, Deputy Director of the BLIA WHQ United Nations Committee, introduced BLIA's“Five-Ring Linkage” framework and highlighted initiatives that encourage sustainable lifestyles.These include the Vege Plan A Programme, which promotes plant-based diets, and VEGRUN, which connects physical activity with environmental awareness and community participation. Wei showed how everyday choices about food and exercise can put environmental values into practice.T-Earth: Connecting Communities, Livelihoods, and NatureGeorge Hu, Deputy Director of the BLIA WHQ Pure Green Sustainable Development Committee, presented BLIA's T-Earth reforestation initiative in Taiwan. He emphasized the importance of following up tree planting with long-term ecological stewardship.Built around three interconnected elements, Teamwork, Tea, and Trees, the initiative combines community engagement, livelihood opportunities, and ecological stewardship.Teamwork brings together local communities, including Indigenous Peoples, to participate in restoration. Tea offers opportunities to earn income from native forest products and support ongoing stewardship. Trees help people connect with local biodiversity and encourage choices that support the natural environment.Hu also emphasized the importance of scientific collaboration and monitoring to measure the initiative's ecological outcomes. The initiative illustrates how environmental restoration can strengthen communities, support livelihoods, and conserve biodiversity.Connecting Local Action with Global CooperationVenerable Chueh Pei, Secretary-General of BLIA WHQ, joined the side event online and emphasized the importance of sharing Buddhist environmental practices in international forums.Venerable Chueh Pei encouraged continued dialogue and cooperation, highlighting how BLIA's global network can contribute to climate action through community engagement and the practice of Humanistic Buddhism.The event also featured perspectives from young participants, who reflected on how Buddhist teachings can inform personal responsibility and sustainable living.To close the session, Venerable Miao Duo led participants in reciting Venerable Master Hsing Yun's Prayer for Our Natural Environment, reaffirming the connection between compassion, spiritual cultivation, and care for the natural world.A Shared Commitment to Lasting ChangeThe side event underscored the role of personal transformation, community participation, and sustained collective action in addressing climate change and biodiversity loss.By bringing together Buddhist wisdom, scientific knowledge, and practical environmental initiatives, BLIA reaffirmed its commitment to putting Humanistic Buddhist values into practice. The event highlighted how spiritual cultivation can inspire care for the environment and how communities can act on that commitment together.

George Hu

BLIA

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BLIA Highlights Spiritual and Environmental Preservation at COP31 News Provided By Verdancy Company November 18, 2026, 19:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional



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