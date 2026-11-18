PEAK independent lab results for EMF, ELF and VOCs, compared with the public guideline.

Vitatech Electromagnetics and VERT Environmental tested PEAK infrared heaters, the red light panel and sauna cabin air.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PEAK (Peak Saunas), a direct-to-consumer maker of full-spectrum infrared saunas, today published third-party laboratory results for electromagnetic fields and cabin air quality.Vitatech Electromagnetics of Fredericksburg, Virginia tested PEAK infrared heaters and the PEAK red light panel (report VTE-3584, November 2026). The heaters measured 0.178 mG or less at 3 inches and under 0.01 mG at 1 foot. The international public exposure guideline at 60 Hz is 2,000 mG.VERT Environmental sampled the air inside two PEAK production saunas using EPA Method TO-15. LA Testing, an AIHA-accredited laboratory, analyzed the samples. The lab tested for 97 compounds. Every compound it detected was below OSHA, NIOSH and California health-based limits."Buyers should not have to take a sauna company's word for it," said Austin Laudenslager, CEO of PEAK. "We used independent labs and we put the numbers on one page."The results are at .About PEAKPEAK makes full-spectrum infrared saunas with a medical-grade red light panel and lifetime guided wellness included. More than 10,000 customers.

Austin Laudenslager

Peak Saunas

4706653747

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PEAK Publishes Independent Lab Results for EMF, ELF and Air Quality in Its Infrared Saunas News Provided By Peak Saunas November 18, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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