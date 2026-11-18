New LONWOOD® ACACIA Topseal

LONWOOD® ACACIA is available in six distinctive colors.

LONWOOD® ACACIA delivers lasting performance with Topseal® protection across commercial spaces.

New six-color collection brings acacia-inspired wood aesthetics, Topseal® surface protection, and commercial-grade performance to architectural spaces.

- Peter Padilla, Director of Sales and MarketingTORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lonseal Inc., a leading provider of high-performance resilient vinyl flooring, announces the launch of LONWOODACACIA, a new wood-inspired sheet vinyl flooring collection that brings the distinctive character and natural warmth of acacia wood to modern commercial interiors.Developed under the theme“Natural Beauty. Lasting Performance,” LONWOODACACIA features realistic wood-grain patterns and six thoughtfully selected colorways, offering architects and interior designers greater flexibility in creating welcoming commercial interiors. Its resilient sheet vinyl construction provides a practical alternative to natural hardwood, combining natural aesthetics with the durability and maintenance advantages required for everyday commercial use.Unlike natural hardwood, which can require more specialized maintenance, LONWOODACACIA combines wood-inspired aesthetics with a resilient sheet vinyl construction designed for the everyday demands of commercial environments.“With LONWOODACACIA, we're expanding the design possibilities available to architects and interior designers who want the warmth and character of natural wood without sacrificing the practical benefits of commercial resilient flooring,” said Peter Padilla, Director of Sales & Marketing at Lonseal Inc.Six Colors. Versatile Design Possibilities. The collection offers six wood-inspired finishes:.WA61 Blonde – Light, natural wood tones that create bright, welcoming interiors..WA62 Chestnut – Warm, classic wood character for inviting spaces..WA63 Driftwood – Contemporary gray tones suited to modern design palettes..WA64 Ash – Soft, neutral wood aesthetics with understated elegance..WA65 Toffee – Rich, warm brown finishes that add depth and character..WA66 Walnut – Deep, sophisticated wood tones for refined interiors.Natural Aesthetics. Commercial Performance:Beyond its distinctive appearance, LONWOODACACIA incorporates Lonseal's Topsealsurface protection, a factory-applied urethane finish designed to simplify routine cleaning and maintenance while providing added resistance to everyday scuffing and soiling.The collection also features a low-VOC, phthalate-free formulation and FloorScorecertification, supporting indoor air quality considerations in commercial building projects.As the latest addition to Lonseal's wood-inspired flooring portfolio, LONWOODACACIA expands the design possibilities available to architects and interior designers, delivering distinctive wood character with the practical performance expected of commercial resilient flooring..For product information and sample requests, visit: View the LONWOODACACIA product page.For technical specifications: Download the technical specifications.For the LONWOODACACIA flyer: Download the product flyerAbout Lonseal Inc.Founded in Southern California in 1972, Lonseal Inc. has more than 50 years of experience providing high-performance resilient vinyl flooring for commercial, architectural, and specialty manufacturing applications. Lonseal continues to deliver innovative flooring solutions that combine durability, design flexibility, and environmental considerations.

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Lonseal Introduces LONWOOD® ACACIA: Distinctive Wood Character for Modern Commercial Interiors News Provided By Lonseal November 18, 2026, 19:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation...



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