Always in the Club: The True Story of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club takes the reader inside the creative risks, the family-like bonds, and the show's remarkable, improbable legacy.

New oral history features 62+ Mouseketeer and crew interviews, celebrating the show's legacy while supporting the Always In The Club Foundation.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The show that helped launch the careers of some of entertainment's biggest stars is back in the spotlight with the release of Always in the Club: The True Story of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club, a new multi-volume oral history by author Anthony Donovan and Throwback Media. Officially released November 17, the collection takes fans behind the scenes of Disney's beloved All-New Mickey Mouse Club, offering an intimate look at the friendships, challenges, and unforgettable experiences that shaped a generation of young performers.Spanning all seven seasons of the series, which aired from 1989 to 1996, Always in the Club features more than 62 interviews with original cast members, producers, directors, and crew. Through firsthand accounts, rare photographs and behind-the-scenes memories, the book explores everything from auditions and demanding production schedules to the lifelong bonds formed on set and the creation of the show's breakout pop group, The Party.The series became a launching pad for some of entertainment's most recognizable names, including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell. The book also celebrates the contributions of fellow Mouseketeers Chasen Hampton, Tony Lucca, Nikki DeLoach, Rhona Bennett, Dale Godboldo, Deedee Magno Hall, Damon Pampolina, Albert Fields and the late Tiffini Hale, among others."What an incredible honor it has been representing one of Walt's passion projects," said Chasen Hampton, original Mouseketeer and Executive Director/Board Chairman of the Always In The Club Foundation. "The show helped raise us to be socially conscious and gave us the ultimate gift of the exposure to each other's beliefs, skills, and backgrounds to learn, grow, and build upon. Now, sharing these stories in our own words lets us pass that legacy of unity and mentorship forward to a whole new generation."Beyond the nostalgia, the book also supports a meaningful mission. Proceeds benefit the Always In The Club Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by reunited Mouseketeers that carries forward the show's spirit of creativity, collaboration, and community through youth mentorship, mental health resources and arts education."For more than 30 years, fans have asked what it was really like behind the curtain of the show that shaped so many of our lives and careers," said Tony Lucca, former Mouseketeer and board director of Always In The Club Foundation. "Always in the Club finally captures the heart, the hustle, and the unbreakable family bond we built on that soundstage-all while directly fueling our mission to uplift young people today."Always in the Club: The True Story of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club is available now in print through the official book website at and digitally through Amazon.About the Always In The Club FoundationFounded by original Mouseketeer Dale Godboldo, the Always In The Club Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering young people through mentorship, arts education, and mental health resources. Inspired by the enduring legacy of The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, the foundation brings together entertainment professionals and community leaders to create opportunities for the next generation.For more information, visit .

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'Always in the Club: The True Story of the All-New Mickey Mouse Club' Book Launches with Untold Stories News Provided By Always In The Club Foundation (MMC'89) November 18, 2026, 19:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Social Media



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