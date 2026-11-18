MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration gives operators on the OpenTag platform a native path to Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform, without a standalone CRM integration project

New York, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenTag, a sportsbook and casino platform provider, today announced a global technology partnership with Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Through the partnership, operators on the OpenTag platform will gain direct access to Optimove's AI-powered Positionless Marketing Platform.

Based in Sofia, Bulgaria, OpenTag gives operators an end-to-end platform covering casino, sportsbook, CRM, payments, risk management, and integrations. Optimove adds AI-powered decisioning, real-time personalization, and journey orchestration on top of that stack. Operators get a single connected path from platform to personalized, cross-channel player campaigns.

“Our operators want to move fast, and their CRM teams shouldn't have to wait on integrations to reach players with the right message,” said Rea Maor, Co-Founder and CTO of OpenTag.“Partnering globally with Optimove gives them a proven player engagement engine, fully connected to our platform.”

Heloisa Bianchi, Partnerships Manager at Optimove, added,“OpenTag combines a modern, scalable platform architecture with a strong international footprint. This partnership turns platform integration into a direct growth path for operators to adopt Positionless Marketing.”

What the partnership offers operators:



A native path to Optimove: Access to Optimove's Positionless Marketing Platform through OpenTag, with no standalone CRM integration project

AI decisioning and personalization: Optimove's AI agents choose the right offer and message for each player and personalize journeys across every channel, grounded in OpenTag platform data

AI wherever CRM teams work: Optimove AI works inside the platform, in tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and in custom apps built on top of Optimove

One connected stack: Casino, sportsbook, payments, risk management, and player engagement working together through a single platform provider Global availability: Once the integration is live, available to OpenTag operators in every market the platform serves

Integration work is underway, with availability for OpenTag operators expected at the beginning of December. Rea Maor will join Optimove at its Cape Town Roadshow on November 19 and 20, where operators can learn more about the partnership.

About OpenTag

OpenTag is an iGaming platform provider headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, partnering with 50+ operators globally. Built on operator experience dating back to 2003 and founded in 2019, OpenTag offers a modern, modular platform covering sportsbook, casino, payments, gamification, and compliance, designed to help operators launch faster and grow with confidence. For more information, visit theopentag.com.

About Optimove

Optimove is the creator of Positionless Marketing and the #1 Player Engagement Solution for iGaming and sports betting operators. Positionless Marketing frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

For three years running, Optimove has been positioned as a Visionary in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. In the 2026 edition, it is ranked #1 for Real-Time Personalization and Decisioning among the 12 vendors evaluated.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

All are powered by Optimove AI, the marketing AI suite that brings AI everywhere marketers work: inside the platform through Native AI agents for decisioning, analysis, and creation, outside it to external AI tools like Claude and ChatGPT through the Optimove MCP, and into custom-built applications on top of the platform through Optimove Custom Apps. Optimove has embedded AI in its platform since 2012, paving the way for Positionless Marketing.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

CONTACT: Olivia Arruda Optimove 8585881053...