MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran banking executive Seth Allen to lead Southlake market development as bank strengthens commercial banking team

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadway Bank is advancing its North Texas commercial banking presence with three strategic hires, including veteran banking executive Seth Allen as senior vice president and Southlake market president. The appointments reflect the independent, family-owned bank's continued investment in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, combining financial strength, comprehensive banking capabilities, and experienced local leadership to serve businesses with increasingly complex financial needs.

Allen will lead Broadway Bank's expansion into Southlake, identifying opportunities for a future banking location and building a team of local financial experts to serve businesses in the market. He and newly appointed Senior Vice President and Commercial Banker Russ Oles report to Eric Kraft, Broadway Bank's Dallas market president, who leads the region's commercial banking and commercial real estate teams. Sara Warner has joined as assistant vice president and portfolio manager II, commercial banking, and reports to Amanda McChesney, executive vice president, chief credit officer, based in San Antonio.

"North Texas is an important growth market for Broadway Bank, and businesses need a financial partner they can trust to support their long-term success," said Harvey P. Hartenstine, president and CEO of Broadway Bank. "With Eric Kraft leading our Dallas efforts, Seth Allen developing Southlake, and Russ Oles and Sara Warner strengthening our commercial banking capabilities, we're bringing together experienced local bankers, comprehensive financial solutions, and the strength and stability of an established Texas institution with an 85-year legacy."

Allen brings more than four decades of banking experience and a track record of establishing commercial banking operations in new markets. His leadership roles include Sunflower Bank, Veritex Community Bank, and Capital One, where he built teams and expanded middle-market relationships. At Sunflower Bank, Allen helped grow its Texas operations from a startup to a $3 billion-asset business. At Veritex Community Bank, he established a middle-market lending division that grew to more than $500 million in commitments over three years. Earlier in his career, he founded Capital One's Dallas Corporate Banking Group. Allen holds a bachelor's degree from Oral Roberts University and a master's degree from Thunderbird School of Global Management. He is also a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania.

Broadway entered North Texas in 2022 with a loan production office and expanded its presence in 2024 with the Douglas Financial Center at 8333 Douglas Avenue, Suite 100, in Dallas. The planned Southlake expansion builds on that investment, and a search for a future banking location is underway.

"Southlake and the surrounding communities are home to businesses with diverse and evolving financial needs," Allen said. "Our goal is to build a team of local bankers who understand those businesses and can deliver the expertise, responsiveness, and comprehensive financial solutions they need to grow. Broadway Bank's combination of financial strength and personalized service gives us a compelling opportunity to build lasting relationships in this market."

Oles brings more than 20 years of commercial banking experience in the Dallas market, most recently serving as senior vice president at Prosperity Bank, where he managed a commercial real estate and business loan portfolio exceeding $200 million. Earlier in his career at PlainsCapital Bank, he gained valuable experience managing distressed assets during the financial crisis, developing expertise in credit risk and helping businesses navigate economic challenges. He holds a B.B.A. from Texas Tech University and is a graduate of the Southwest Graduate School of Banking.

Warner supports commercial bankers through credit underwriting, portfolio management and coordination with the bank's credit administration team. She joins Broadway from Frost Bank in Dallas, where she served as a relationship banking officer and associate relationship manager, underwriting and developing more than $360 million in loan packages across commercial real estate and commercial and industrial banking. Warner holds a master's degree in finance with a commercial banking concentration and a bachelor's degree in finance from Texas Tech University.

Together, the appointments reinforce Broadway Bank's strategy of building experienced local teams to support businesses across North Texas, combining comprehensive financial solutions and modern banking technology with the personalized service and trusted relationships that have defined the bank for 85 years.

Read the full announcement in the Broadway Bank newsroom.

About Broadway Bank

Broadway Bank has served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's leading privately owned financial institutions. Today, we manage more than $5.4 billion in assets and $3.9 billion under wealth management. Our financial experts provide commercial and private banking, wealth management, business and personal banking, and insurance services throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, and Dallas. As an independent, family-owned bank, we remain financially sound and focused on Texas. For more information, visit broadway.bank.



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