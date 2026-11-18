MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUDON, Tenn., Nov. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU), the global leader in performance sport boats, today announced the Malibu Response TXi Worlds Preview, a global series of familiarization events that gives waterskiers the opportunity to get behind the Response TXi with AtmosDrive and experience the boat before competing on it. Running from December 2026 through February 2027, the series stops in Florida, along Australia's east coast, and at the 2027 IWWF World Under 21 Waterski Championships site in Peru.

As the exclusive official towboat partner of the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF), Malibu will tow all IWWF World Waterski Championships with the Response TXi with AtmosDrive, including the 2027 IWWF World Under 21 Waterski Championships in Peru (Jan. 10–16, 2027), the 2027 IWWF World Waterski Championships in Australia (Feb. 16–21, 2027), and the 2028 IWWF World Over 35 Waterski Championships (Aug. 27–Sept. 3, 2028). The Worlds Preview gives athletes from every nation the chance to ski behind the boat well before they reach the start dock.

Having pulled 13 world records in waterskiing, the Response TXi is built on Malibu's T-Cut Diamond Hull, allowing it to track precisely and leave a minimal wake. AtmosDrive delivers more of the engine's pull into every set: jumpers feel it at the ramp, while slalom and trick skiers feel it through every pass. Many of the world's top skiers have yet to ski behind the Response TXi, and the Worlds Preview is designed to change that by bringing the boat within reach before competition.

In the United States, the series arrives Dec. 18–20 with a three-day event at Champions Lake in Auburndale, Florida. Athletes from every IWWF member federation can ski timed sets in slalom, trick, and jump, with Will Asher joining Malibu representatives and event staff on the dock throughout the event.

In Australia, Malibu Boats Australia brings the Worlds Preview to four venues across Victoria, New South Wales, and Queensland from Dec. 10 through Jan. 22, with priority for Australian Open and U21 team members. Sessions run at Bridgewater, Victoria (Dec. 10–11); Albury, New South Wales (Dec. 18 and 21–22); Marshalls, Queensland (Jan. 14–15), and Stoney Park, New South Wales (Jan. 18–19), with Australian Masters familiarization at Bridgewater on Jan. 22. The same boat will also tow three L-rated tournaments: the Bridgewater Malibu Series, the Albury Jump-Off, and the Australian Masters. For the two weeks before the Worlds, Feb. 1–5 and 8–12, the boat and site at Albury are open to competitors from every nation.

In Peru, two Response TXi boats with AtmosDrive will be at Bujama Lacus, site of the 2027 IWWF World Under 21 Waterski Championships (Jan. 10–16, 2027), for official familiarization Jan. 10–12, ahead of preliminary rounds beginning Jan. 13.

Official familiarization and competition will be towed by:

Brand: Malibu

Model: Response TXi

Engine: Monsoon M6Di 430 HP (6.2 Liter)

Transmission: ZF 1.22:1

Speed Control: Zero Off, latest version

Slalom & Trick Prop: OJ 3090 – 4 Blade – 14 × 14

Jump Prop: OJ 3084 – 3 Blade – 14 × 13

“The work that happens before competition matters,” said Rachael Green, General Manager of Malibu Boats.“The TXi is built to give athletes the consistent pull and performance they need to focus on their skiing when it counts. The Worlds Preview gives skiers the chance to experience that performance firsthand and understand what makes the Response TXi a strong competition platform.”

“Confidence in the boat is what lets you push the limits,” added Will Asher, Malibu Pro Team skier.“I worked with our engineers on AtmosDrive so the pull would be something skiers can count on, pass after pass. When you trust the boat, you stop thinking about it and start chasing what's possible. I'll be on the dock in Florida to help skiers find that feeling for themselves.”

“The world is coming to Australian water, and the skiers deserve to know this boat long before it counts,” said Noel Gordon, Manufacturing & Process Engineer at Malibu Boats Australia.“From Bridgewater to Stoney Park, our Open and U21 teams will have the chance to log real sets behind the Response TXi all summer. Then, for the final two weeks, we open Albury to skiers from every nation, so when they reach the start dock, the boat already feels like home.”

The Worlds Preview underscores Malibu's commitment to athlete development and to advancing waterskiing at every level, worldwide. More Malibu Response TXi Worlds Preview events are to come, and Malibu will announce them once they are planned.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive, and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20'–40' segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A leading innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products for a growing range of recreational boaters, fishermen, and watersports enthusiasts who make boating a central part of their active lifestyles. For more information, visit , , , , or .

CONTACT: Media Contact Megan Morris, Marketing Coordinator, Malibu Boats... Thorry Heaney, Marketing & Events Manager, Malibu Boats Australia...