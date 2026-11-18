The HVH Affair

The HVH Affair brings dinner, live entertainment and dancing to Washington, D.C., on December 5

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Horizon Vista Hospitality will introduce its brand and vision to the Washington metropolitan region with The HVH Affair Inaugural Holiday Gala, a black-tie celebration on Saturday, December 5, 2026, from 7 p.m. to midnight at The Watergate Hotel, 2650 Virginia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20037.Built around the HVH standard of“Connecting People - Elevating Experiences,” the company's first corporate gala will bring guests together for dining, live music, dancing and holiday surprises, including door prizes and surprise gifts. The event is hosted by April Sampe and open to the public, ages 18 and older.Horizon Vista Hospitality's mission is to elevate the hospitality industry through innovative strategies, exceptional expertise and integrated solutions that create meaningful experiences and drive growth. The company says the inaugural gala brings that mission to life by connecting guests through dining, live entertainment and shared celebration while introducing its vision to the Washington metropolitan region.The entertainment lineup features In Gratitude - a tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire, a 15-piece band based in the Washington metropolitan region; recording artist Lorenzo“Zo” Miller; and DJ Mr. Outside. Horizon Vista Hospitality says the Earth, Wind & Fire tribute "reflects the musical style and atmosphere envisioned for the evening, with a repertoire that resonates with a mature audience."Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by a reception and cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m. Dinner will be served at 7 p.m., with live entertainment beginning at 8 p.m. DJ Mr. Outside will provide music ahead of the band's performance.Individual admission is $140 per guest or $260 per couple and includes a three-course dinner, one drink ticket per guest and entertainment. A cash bar and additional drink tickets will be available.Companies seeking to celebrate the season with colleagues, clients or business partners may reserve The Corporate Table Experience, an exclusive table for ten priced at $2,000.All tickets must be purchased in advance by December 1, 2026. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Secure payment is available through Stripe.For tickets, corporate table reservations and additional information, visit #tickets.About Horizon Vista HospitalityHorizon Vista Hospitality provides strategic and operational support to hotel owners, operators and event clients. Services include sales and marketing strategy, revenue and account development, hotel asset management, taskforce leadership, talent placement, and pre-opening and turnaround support. The company also provides venue sourcing, catering and entertainment coordination, creative production, and full-service event planning and execution. Learn more at horizonvistahospitality.

Camille Davis

MontagePR

+ +1 202-531-5846

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Horizon Vista Hospitality Introduces Its Brand and Vision With Inaugural Holiday Gala at The Watergate Hotel News Provided By MontagePR November 18, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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