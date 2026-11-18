Grand Reveal

Owners Cyle and Michelle Williams will attend the Dec. 5 Grand Reveal in Casa Grande, showcasing an 18-hole disc golf course and luxury Conestoga wagons.

- Stacy Rogers

CASA GRANDE, AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A morning craft and bake sale, an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting and the unveiling of a new 18-hole disc golf course and three luxury Conestoga wagons will mark the Grand Reveal at High Chaparral RV & MHC Adult Community on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026. The Casa Grande RV resort will welcome the public for a first look at the additions, with owners Cyle and Michelle Williams in attendance and the Arizona City Chamber of Commerce joining the ribbon cutting.

The two additions give visitors plenty to see. The 18-hole disc golf course brings a full round of play to the resort's desert setting, while the three Conestoga wagons bring a familiar silhouette from the American West to the property as overnight accommodations. The Grand Reveal will also showcase four pickleball courts, two wellness swim spas, a heated pool and spa, a pavilion and a billiards hall. A remote-control car track is coming soon.

The day starts at 8 a.m. with coffee, breakfast burritos and a craft and bake sale featuring local vendors. At 11 a.m., the celebration turns to the ribbon cutting with the Arizona City Chamber of Commerce. Burgers and hot dogs will be served for lunch starting at 11 a.m.

The Grand Reveal is open to the public and takes place at High Chaparral RV & MHC Adult Community, 7575 W. Battaglia Drive, Casa Grande, Arizona. For event information, call (828) 342-7463

High Chaparral RV & MHC Adult Community

7575 W Battaglia Drive

Casa Grande, AZ 85193



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High Chaparral RV & MHC Adult Community

+1 828-342-7463

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High Chaparral RV & MHC Adult Community to Reveal Disc Golf and Conestoga Wagons News Provided By JA Property Management November 18, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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