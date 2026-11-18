Digital marketing agency combines traditional SEO, AI visibility analysis, and content strategy to help brands compete in the changing search landscape.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pivotal Point Marketing, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in search engine optimization, content marketing, and digital strategy, is expanding its focus on Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Large Language Model (LLM) visibility as businesses adapt to a rapidly changing search environment.As consumers increasingly turn to AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Perplexity to research products, compare services, and discover businesses, traditional search engine rankings are no longer the only measure of online visibility.Generative Engine Optimization addresses this shift by helping businesses strengthen the signals AI-powered search systems use to identify, understand, reference, and recommend brands."Search is evolving beyond the traditional list of blue links. Businesses now have to consider whether AI systems recognize their expertise, accurately describe their services, and include them when customers ask for recommendations," said Marilyn Fricke, CEO at Pivotal Point Marketing. "Our approach combines the established principles of SEO with the additional visibility and authority considerations emerging in AI-driven search."Building on Proven SEO FoundationsRather than treating GEO as a replacement for traditional SEO, Pivotal Point Marketing integrates AI search optimization into a broader digital marketing strategy.The agency's expanded GEO and LLM optimization services focus on several interconnected areas:- AI Visibility Analysis: Evaluating how brands appear in AI-generated answers, including recommendations, mentions, and citations across major platforms.- Entity and Technical Optimization: Improving website structure, structured data, brand consistency, and the accessibility of important business information.- Content Strategy: Developing and optimizing authoritative, useful content that answers customer questions and supports deeper topical coverage.- Digital Authority Development: Strengthening relevant third-party signals through editorial outreach, public relations, and credible online references.Performance Measurement: Monitoring AI visibility alongside traditional organic search traffic, referrals, inquiries, and conversions.These capabilities are designed to help businesses understand where they currently appear in AI-powered discovery, identify competitive gaps, and prioritize improvements.Real-World Examples Across Multiple IndustriesPivotal Point Marketing has also published AI search visibility case studies documenting how five client businesses appeared in recommendations across ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.The examples span enterprise software, financial technology, healthcare, and home services.Among the documented observations, an enterprise accreditation software provider appeared prominently in AI-generated software recommendations, while a regional home services company was recommended for relevant location-specific searches.The case studies include the queries used and descriptions of the observed responses, providing examples of how AI platforms can surface established businesses during customer research.These observations are snapshots of AI-generated responses rather than guarantees of future rankings or evidence that any single optimization caused the recommendation. Results can vary by prompt, platform, location, and time.From Search Rankings to Business VisibilityFor businesses, the shift toward AI-powered discovery introduces new questions.Are AI platforms mentioning the business when customers search for its services? Are competitors being recommended more frequently? Which external sources are being cited? Is the business being described accurately?Pivotal Point Marketing's GEO methodology is designed to help answer these questions and translate the findings into actionable marketing strategies.The agency emphasizes the continued importance of high-quality content, technical SEO, credible third-party references, and accurate business information."AI visibility should be treated as an extension of a company's overall digital presence, not as a standalone shortcut," Fricke added. "The goal is to build a stronger, more discoverable brand while measuring how that visibility translates into meaningful business opportunities."GEO Services for New and Existing SEO ClientsPivotal Point Marketing offers GEO optimization as a standalone service and as a complementary component of ongoing SEO engagements.This flexible approach allows businesses to assess their AI search visibility independently or incorporate GEO research, monitoring, and optimization into existing digital marketing campaigns.Businesses interested in understanding how their brands appear in AI-generated search results can contact Pivotal Point Marketing to discuss a GEO visibility assessment and customized optimization strategy.About Pivotal Point MarketingPivotal Point Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency providing search engine optimization, Generative Engine Optimization, content strategy, web design and development, digital public relations, paid advertising, and marketing analytics.The agency works with businesses across multiple industries to improve online visibility, strengthen digital authority, and support measurable business growth.

Haz Alaeddin

Pivotal Point Marketing (PPM)

+1 949-394-8501

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Pivotal Point Marketing Expands GEO & AI Search Optimization Services to Help Businesses Get Discovered News Provided By Pivotal Point Marketing (PPM) November 18, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies



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