MENAFN - EIN Presswire) University ranks 166th globally, up 28 places from 2026, with an overall score of 87.8 in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2027.

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Abdulaziz University (KAU) ranked first among Saudi and Arab universities in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2027, securing 166th place globally, up 28 positions from 2026, with an overall score of 87.8.

The rankings assess universities across three key dimensions: Environmental Impact (45%), Social Impact (45%), and Governance (10%). In the Environmental Impact category, KAU scored 92.0 in Environmental Research, 82.4 in Environmental Sustainability, and 74.7 in Environmental Education.

In the Social Impact category, KAU achieved 97.7 in Employability and Opportunities, 94.7 in Knowledge Exchange, 90.7 in Health and Wellbeing, 85.1 in Equality, and 78.7 in Impact of Education.

For Governance, which accounts for 10% of the overall assessment, the University scored 92.1 in Good Governance, reflecting its performance across the three dimensions evaluated in the rankings.

This advancement reflects KAU's standing and its role in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals across environmental, social, and institutional dimensions. Through its contributions to scientific research and innovation, human capital development, health, wellbeing, and quality of life, alongside its commitment to strengthening good governance practices, the University continues to enhance its developmental impact and international competitiveness in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Motasem Alaqily

King Abdulaziz University

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King Abdulaziz University Leads Saudi and Arab Universities in QS Sustainability Rankings 2027 News Provided By Armath Establishment For Managing and Organizing Exhibitions and Conferences November 18, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Environment, Science, World & Regional



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