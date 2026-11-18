MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MADISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zen and the Art of Real Estate Investing has been named the Silver winner for Thought Leadership in the Shows division of the 5th Annual Signal Awards. This year's program honors podcasts that take creative risks: work that breaks format, takes on hard subjects or finds a new way to reach listeners.Hosted by longtime real estate investor Jonathan Greene, Zen and the Art of Real Estate Investing challenges the get-rich-quick mentality often associated with real estate investing, prioritizing honest conversations about risk, financial mindfulness, and long-term wealth building. Through candid discussions with investors and industry professionals, the podcast takes a thoughtful approach to a space often dominated by hype and promises of financial freedom.“Real estate investing has become so focused on quick wins and financial freedom that we sometimes lose sight of what actually builds lasting wealth. I started this podcast to have honest conversations about investing, including the mistakes, risks, and lessons people don't always talk about,” said Jonathan Greene, Founder and Host of Zen and the Art of Real Estate Investing.“Receiving this recognition means a lot because it shows there's an audience for a more thoughtful approach.”Winners are selected by The Signal Awards Judging Academy is an esteemed collective made up of the architects, instigators and trailblazers of the medium.“Podcasting is no longer defined by a single format, platform or approach to storytelling, and this year's submissions make that evolution impossible to ignore,” said Jemma Brown, GM of The Signal Awards.“Charts and download counts can only tell us what's popular. At Signal, our role is to notice the creative risks that are quietly changing what everyone else makes next. This year's Winners offer a first look at podcasting's next chapter.”Each year, The Signal Awards present Gold, Silver and Bronze honors, and the listening public votes for their favorite Finalists to receive the Listener's Choice Award in each category. In 2026, Listener's Choice voting drew over 260,000 votes from 94,000 listeners.About Zen and the Art of Real Estate InvestingZen and the Art of Real Estate Investing is a podcast hosted by Jonathan Greene, a real estate investor with more than 30 years of experience, former attorney, and founder of Streamline. Through in-depth conversations with experienced investors, the podcast explores investment strategies, daily habits, and lessons learned along the way. Emphasizing mindfulness, intentional decision-making, and long-term growth, the show offers aspiring and experienced investors a straightforward, honest approach to real estate investing and serves as a free, accessible mentorship resource.About The Signal AwardsThe Signal Awards recognizes the podcasts that define culture. The awards body is mission-focused on uplifting the podcast medium by recognizing the most potent, meaningful and unprecedented audio projects being made today as decided by The Signal Awards Judging Academy.

Sarah Wilson

Jonathan Greene - Zen and the Art of Real Estate Investing

+1 512-298-4081 ext. 707

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Zen and the Art of Real Estate Investing Wins Silver for Thought Leadership at the 5th Annual Signal Awards News Provided By Jonathan Greene November 18, 2026, 19:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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