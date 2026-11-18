Good fellow Red Carpet Photo at the SIQA AI Music Awards

Godfellow and Xania Monet at the AI Music Awards

Crank Dat Trapline Cover Art

First hybrid AI rapper performs "Crank Dat Trapline" live in Los Angeles the only rapper on the inaugural ceremony's performance lineup "Crank Dat Trapline"

- GodfellowMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Memphis artist and music executive Cortez“Godfellow” Currie and Trapline Dance Crew brought their city's sound and dance culture to the inaugural AI Music Awards at The Mayan in downtown Los Angeles. Presented by the Sonic Intelligence Academy (SIQA) and streamed worldwide, the ceremony honored AI music across genres. "AI came in as a tool in my studio, the same way the drum machine and Auto-Tune did for the generations before me. I used it for areas I wanted it and it let me move at the speed of my ideas.What had to come from me is everything that makes it Godfellow, my concept, my bars, my voice and my cadence. Trapline comes from real life and real rooms, and you live that before you record it. AI speeds up the work. The story, the feeling and the final say stay with me," says Godfellow.Godfellow was the only rapper on stage at the SIQA AI Music Awards delivering“Crank Dat Trapline” with live vocals, choreography and production made with the help of AI.“Being the only rapper on that lineup meant I carried hip-hop into a new room. The first AI Music Awards only happens once, and when people look back at who stood on that stage at The Mayan, rap is in the picture because I was there. I took that as a responsibility: to show this technology has a place in our culture when the artist stays in charge of it,” said Godfellow.Trapline Dance Crew is the Southern dance movement behind Trapline Dancing, which pairs Memphis trap beats with the energy of line dancing. The crew calls its sound“Trap Ranch,” built on hard 808s, hooks that invite the crowd to answer back and rhythms made for stomping in step. The format is designed for people to join in, from clubs and live shows to dance challenges on TikTok and Reels.“Trapline is Memphis on a dance floor with the whole world invited. We took the trap, the line dance and the technology and put them on one stage. Orange Mound to Frayser to the world,” said Godfellow.“The moment that stayed with me most was picking up the mic and rapping live. On a night built around new technology, my voice hit that room in real time. That is what I keep from that night. The energy still comes from a human being,” concluded Godfellow.“Crank Dat Trapline” is available now on all major streaming platforms.About GodfellowWith more than 19 years in music, Cortez“Godfellow” Currie is the CEO of Godfellow Entertainment Empire, founder of the AI music technology company Remusidy Inc. and owner of 32 God Mob Publishing. His catalog includes The Mixtape Godfather, Who is Godfellow and SackReligious. He has collaborated with Young Dolph, Frayser Boy, Zed Zilla and Jagged Edge.His nominations include Promoter of the Year at the 2009 Knockdown Awards, Next to Blow at the 2025 Yo ATL Rap Awards and Unsigned Hype at the 2026 Yo ATL Rap Awards. He is the author of The Lick & The Score and the memoir impossible 2 i'mpossible. His advocacy focuses on mental health, support for veterans, homelessness prevention and youth crime prevention.

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Godfellow and Trapline Dance Crew Bring Memphis Trapline Dancing to the First AI Music Awards News Provided By Dai Drm LLC November 18, 2026, 19:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, Social Media, Technology



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