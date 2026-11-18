Baltimore Rock Band Nuke The Soup Unveils Live Version of“House Lights”

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- There is a different kind of weight to hearing a personal song performed onstage. Nuke The Soup leans into that idea with a new live version of“House Lights,” filmed during a benefit performance at Pearlstone Amphitheatre outside Baltimore. Frontman Mark Davison and the band performed nine songs that day, bringing material from their latest album Dancing On The Edge into a setting where the arrangements, musicianship, and connection between the players take center stage.

For Nuke The Soup, the performance reflects an ongoing commitment to keep the music active rather than leave it fixed to one recording or one interpretation. For close to 20 years, the Baltimore-based band has built its songs around reflection, change, and the push and pull between uncertainty and forward motion. Dancing On The Edge, made with Grammy-winning producer Kevin Killen and Gerry“Spooky Ghost” Leonard, carries those ideas throughout, but the live setting gives them a different frame.

“House Lights” is especially suited to that transition. Davison was listening to Teenage Fanclub when he was drawn toward the broad, ringing power chords that became part of the track, while the lyric itself began from something much smaller and more intimate:“I just wanna know everything's alright at the end of the day when we turn off the lights.”

As the song developed, that line took on a deeper significance. Recently, Davison lost his mother, then his father six weeks later. During that period, his father was experiencing mild dementia and reflecting on the life he had lived. Davison completed the song after his father's death, and the idea of turning out the lights came to carry a larger question-whether, at the end, a person can feel settled about what has come before.

That emotional history remains intact in the live version, but the presentation changes completely. An earlier video, directed by Danny Brown, explored the song through a ghost who does not realize he is dead, existing between two worlds. The new footage strips away that narrative device and focuses instead on Nuke The Soup performing the song together onstage.

That directness, edited by Clay Blackmore and crew, gives“House Lights” another context without trying to redefine it. What began as a private thought, then became part of a recorded album and a conceptual video, now has a life in performance. The complete nine-song set is available through Nuke The Soup's website, offering a broader look at the band, and the camaraderie in that live environment.

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Andrew Gesner

HIP Video Promo

+1 732-613-1779

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HIP Video Promo Presents: Nuke The Soup premieres new live music video for "House Lights" on Music-News News Provided By HIP Video Promo November 18, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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