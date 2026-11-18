MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Maintech sets out what enterprise IT teams can learn from the Microsoft 365 outage and FAA ground stop, and how to avoid being next.

CLARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maintech, which maintains and supports data center and IT infrastructure for enterprises worldwide, today urged enterprise IT leaders to treat last week's Microsoft 365 outage and FAA nationwide ground stop as a prompt to test their own resilience. Both incidents began with a fault in one place that cascaded across a critical system.The Microsoft 365 outage disrupted Outlook, Exchange Online, Teams and Copilot for organizations worldwide. In its preliminary post-incident report, Microsoft attributes it to three factors: a previously undetected software bug, increased traffic following a Microsoft Teams failover, and reduced server capacity. Microsoft says customer impact ended by 11:10 a.m. ET on November 13, and a final report is expected this week.The next day, the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop at 3:54 p.m. ET after a telecommunications outage disrupted air route traffic control centers. The stop was lifted at 8:15 p.m. ET, and thousands of flights were canceled. Officials said the disruption began during routine maintenance on the FAA's telecommunications network and have ruled out a cyberattack.Maintech sees four lessons for enterprise IT teams:. Routine changes carry real risk. Microsoft traced its outage to a software bug that went undetected for months, and the FAA disruption began during a routine network upgrade. Change control, staged rollouts and a tested rollback plan matter as much as the platform itself.. Failures cascade. In both cases a fault in one place overwhelmed the systems around it. Monitoring has to catch abnormal behavior early, and continuity plans need testing under realistic load.. You can outsource the work, not the outage. Organizations can't control a provider's code or a contractor's change window, but they can set clear expectations for how changes are made and tested. They can also control how quickly they detect an incident, keep users informed and move to fallback ways of working.. Recovery isn't the end of the incident. Email backlogs, password-reset requests and outage-themed phishing continue after service returns."Microsoft runs one of the most resilient platforms in the world, and it still had a bad day," said Kirk Panitz, Director Managed Services at Maintech. "That's the point. Resilience is shared between the provider and the customer. The organizations that coped best on November 12 knew within minutes what was down, told their people what to do, and had a fallback that didn't depend on the affected service. Microsoft's report is a good moment for every IT team to ask whether they could say the same next time."Maintech says organizations are already working with its teams to review their own outage readiness and business continuity procedures, from monitoring and failover plans to the change-control and testing practices that reduce the chance of an outage starting in the first place.Maintech has also published The Outages of 2026, a free Whitepaper that profiles ten of the year's most significant IT outages, sets out where planning and maintenance fell short, and includes a practical resilience playbook.About MaintechMaintech delivers data center, cloud and end-user IT services to midmarket and enterprise organizations in more than 60 countries, backed by global NOC coverage. 10 of the top 25 global banks trust Maintech.

Dave Sutton, CMO

Maintech

+1 800-426-8324

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The Microsoft and FAA Outages Share One Lesson for Enterprise IT, Says Maintech News Provided By Maintech, Incorporated November 18, 2026, 19:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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