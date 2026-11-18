Institute of Medicine of Chicago

2026 Leadership Summit Speakers

Come for the ideas; stay for the celebration. This activity is approved for up to 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Institute of Medicine of Chicago warmly invites you to its“2026 Leadership Summit-Developing Solutions to Improve Public Health,” on December 16, 2026. Join us from 5:00 to 7:00 PM CT for an inspiring evening of ideas and conversation, followed immediately by our Holiday Party until 8:30 PM. Tickets are $50.00 - $150.00. For more details and to register, visit here>

This biennial summit brings together three distinguished speakers to explore the most urgent issues shaping healthcare today.

.Lakshmi Emory, MD, MPH, Regional Vice President of Health Services & Chief Medical Officer, Humana

.Ngozi Ezike, MD, President and CEO of Sinai Chicago

.Garth N. Walker, MD, MPH, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health

Each keynote will offer a fresh perspective on the state of healthcare, spotlight persistent challenges, and share innovative ways to advance health equity. In a time of economic and policy uncertainty, our commitment to equity and collaboration matters more than ever.

Healthcare disparities remain a pressing public health challenge in Chicagoland, and addressing them requires collaboration among health systems, providers, payers, and government agencies. The speakers will explore today's most urgent issues, including maternal and infant mortality; vaccine guidance and acceptance; access to health insurance and care; social determinants of health; and environmental concerns, including childhood lead exposure in the Chicago area.

Participants will gain insight into opportunities for cross-sector collaboration and the role of leadership in addressing persistent public health challenges.

“Our objective is to raise awareness of persistent challenges in healthcare in the Chicago area, and explore solutions that advance health equity and improve outcomes across our communities. Our speakers represent the provider, payer, and government sectors, bringing different perspectives to a conversation about solutions our communities urgently need,” said Archana Chatterjee, MD, PhD, President of the Institute of Medicine of Chicago, Dean of Chicago Medical School, and Senior Vice President for Medical Affairs at Rosalind Franklin University.

TARGET AUDIENCE

Everyone is welcome-from advocates, physicians, healthcare executives, and public health professionals to administrators, policymakers, government health officials, payers, academic leaders, learners, and others working in healthcare delivery, public health policy, population health, and health equity. Come curious, connect with colleagues, and be part of the conversation.

LEARNING OBJECTIVES

After this activity, participants will be able to:

.Identify key public health challenges that contribute to healthcare disparities, including maternal mortality, vaccination gaps, inadequate insurance

coverage, social determinants of health, and environmental health risks;

.Describe strategies and initiatives implemented by payer, provider, and government organizations to improve healthcare access, advance health equity,

and address disparities in patient outcomes;

.Discuss opportunities for cross-sector collaboration and leadership to develop sustainable solutions that improve public health and address the needs

of underserved populations.

This activity is approved for up to 1.5 AMA PRA Category 1 CreditsTM-a valuable opportunity to learn while earning continuing medical education credit.

The inspiration continues after the keynotes! Enjoy festive drinks, a delicious appetizer buffet, live music, engaging exhibits, and plenty of time to connect with colleagues. We'll celebrate the close of 2026 and toast the year ahead in a warm, lively atmosphere.

Come for the ideas; stay for the celebration.

We're grateful to our sponsors-Cannon USA, Golden Square, and Health News Illinois-for supporting the Institute and its mission. Interested in joining them? Prospective sponsors and exhibitors can explore partnership opportunities at.... We'd love to work together.

To learn more about sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities, please contact us at....

The Institute of Medicine of Chicago (IOMC), since 1915, is an independent non-profit organization of distinguished leaders in the health field who collaborate to improve the health of the public. Drawing upon the expertise of a diverse membership and other regional leaders, the IOMC addresses critical health issues through various interdisciplinary approaches, including education, research, communication of trusted information, and community engagement. With the public's health at its core, IOMC is building programs to better meet the needs of its members, Chicago, its counties, and the State of Illinois. Visit

Media and interviews welcome. Contact us for details at....

Deborah J Hodges

Institute of Medicine of Chicago

+1 312-709-2685

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IOMC Hosts Its 2026 Leadership Summit – Developing Solutions to Improve Public Health on Dec. 16, 2026 & Holiday Party News Provided By Institute of Medicine of Chicago November 18, 2026, 19:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Science



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