Waltham Watch Company - American watchmaking heritage, innovation and precision since 1850

The Waltham Field & Marine collection

Original 1918 Waltham Field & Marine

The watches are water-resistant to 30 ATM, or 300 meters (about 1,000 feet), and are aimed at frequent travelers.

- Antonio DiBenedetto, CEO of Waltham Watch CompanyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Waltham Watch Company launched the Field & Marine Dual Time, a six-reference collection that pairs a Swiss automatic dual-time movement with a modern version of the bayonet crown the company patented in 1919."The watches are water-resistant to 30 ATM (300 meters/about 1,000 feet) and are aimed at frequent travelers. The launch marks a century-old milestone in the company's history. In 1919, Waltham and casemaker Charles Depollier patented the bayonet crown, a sealed mechanism designed to protect wristwatches from the harsh conditions of World War I. The American Swiss watchmaker says its watches were among the first viable waterproof military wristwatches."The Field & Marine Dual Time embodies a balance of historical case architecture and contemporary horological complications," said Antonio DiBenedetto, CEO of Waltham Watch Company. "By pairing a Swiss-made dual-time movement alongside a modern refinement of our patented 1919 bayonet crown, we are delivering the seamless functionality required by today's global traveler." Antonio DiBenedetto, CEO of Waltham Watch Company.Design and Dial: The collection includes six references with white enamel-coated dials in black sunray, royal blue sunray, petrol blue sunray, and dark grey sunray. Each comes on a handmade Italian calf leather strap. A power reserve indicator sits at 12 o'clock, and an independent 24-hour dual-time sub-dial sits at 6 o'clock. Wearers can set home time with a corrector at 4 o'clock without disturbing the main time display. The hands and applied numerals are treated with Swiss Super LumiNovaX1 for low-light legibility.Case and Movement: The 43 mm case is made of 1.4435 acid-resistant austenitic stainless steel and features a two-part compressor case back, allowing the inner case disk to adapt to changes in external pressure. A clinched bezel and the bayonet crown complete the water-resistance system, rated to 300 meters.The lugs are angled and sculpted to follow the wrist's curve. The watch is powered by the Swiss-made Soprod C115 automatic caliber, which has a 42-hour power reserve.The movement sits beneath a domed, box-type sapphire crystal with three layers of anti-reflective coating. Two references, the WWC.250007 and WWC.250005, have a black PVD (physical vapor deposition) finish, which Waltham says increases resistance to scratches and corrosion while preserving the brushed and polished surfaces beneath. The watches are available exclusively at selected retailers and atTechnical specifications.Water resistance: 30 ATM, 300 meters, 1,000 feet.Case size: 43 mm diameter, 47.9 mm lug-to-lug, 22 mm lug width.Material: 1.4435 stainless steel, polished or black PVD.Movement: Swiss-made Soprod C115 automatic with 24-hour dual time and power reserve indicator.Power reserve: 42 hours.Crystal: Domed box-type sapphire with three layers of anti-reflective coating.Crown: Patented Depollier bayonet system.Case back: Two-piece compressor.Dial and hands: Applied three-dimensional numerals and hands with Super-LumiNovaX1.Strap: Handmade Italian calf leatherCollection references.WWC.250001 (white dial): White enamel-coated dial, polished steel case, black leather strap.WWC.250002 (black sunray dial): Black sunray dial, polished steel case, black leather strap.WWC.250003 (royal blue dial): Royal blue sunray dial, polished steel case, brown leather strap.WWC.250008 (petrol blue dial): Petrol blue sunray dial, polished steel case, black leather strap.WWC.250005 (petrol blue PVD): Petrol blue sunray dial, black PVD-coated steel case, black leather strap.WWC.250007 (dark grey PVD): Dark grey sunray dial, black PVD-coated steel case, black leather strapAbout Waltham Watch CompanyFounded in 1850 in Waltham, Massachusetts, Waltham Watch Company pioneered the "American System of Watch Manufacturing" and became one of the country's most influential watchmakers. Today it produces Swiss-made timepieces that combine its American heritage with Swiss watchmaking expertise.Media contactsThierry Chaunu, chairman, Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications,...Elisa Vaiana, head of marketing, Waltham Watch Company,...

Thierry Chaunu

Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications

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Waltham Watch Company launches Field & Marine Dual Time watch, updating its 1919 bayonet crown News Provided By Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications November 18, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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