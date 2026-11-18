Columbus Community College Fine Arts Building

Tuckpointing repairs help protect the building's masonry façade from moisture infiltration and extend the life of its exterior.

COLUMBUS, NE, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Western Specialty Contractors' Omaha branch has completed masonry restoration work at the Fine Arts building on the Columbus Community College campus in Columbus, NE.

Serving as the prime contractor, Western performed extensive tuckpointing repairs to restore deteriorated mortar joints along the building's second-floor masonry façade. The project involved removing and replacing mortar throughout the designated repair area to help maintain the integrity of the masonry and protect the building from moisture infiltration.

To access the elevated work areas, Western crews worked from the building's main roof and installed wedge-lock scaffolding. The scaffolding system provided a stable working platform, allowing crews to safely reach the second-floor masonry and complete the detailed tuckpointing work.

Tuckpointing is an important part of maintaining masonry buildings, particularly as mortar joints deteriorate from age and exposure to weather. Removing deteriorated mortar and replacing it with new material helps prevent water penetration, preserve the condition of the masonry and extend the useful life of the building's exterior.

“Proper masonry maintenance is essential to protecting a building over time,” said Josh Corey, Project Manager at Western Specialty Contractors.“Our team was able to access the second-floor façade using scaffolding from the main roof and complete the mortar joint replacement throughout the designated area. These types of repairs help preserve the building's exterior and prevent more extensive deterioration in the future.”

The project began in April 2026 and was completed in May 2026. Western completed the work within budget and to the satisfaction of the project team.

Jack Schneider

Omaha Branch Manager

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Western Specialty Contractors Completes Masonry Restoration at Columbus Community College Fine Arts Building News Provided By Western Specialty Contractors November 18, 2026, 19:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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