Published: Wed 18 Nov 2026, 1:08 PM

Dr (CA) Ankur Aggarwal, chairman and founder of BNW Developments , was felicitated by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, during the eighth National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence held at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

The felicitation acknowledged Dr Aggarwal's contributions and achievements, marking a significant moment for the UAE-based entrepreneur and BNW Developments. The company's participation in the national celebration reflected its commitment to contributing beyond the built environment and supporting initiatives that strengthen community connections, cultural understanding and social cohesion.

Organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence from November 13 to 15, 2026 under the theme 'Growing in Unity', the festival brought together participants from 22 countries. The opening ceremony welcomed over 7,000 attendees, including more than 60 ambassadors accredited to the UAE, senior government officials, cultural representatives and community leaders. India participated as the Country Guest of Honour, underscoring the longstanding cultural and economic ties between the two nations.

The festival also reflected the UAE's designation of 2026 as the Year of Family, highlighting the importance of strong families, inclusive communities and shared values in building a cohesive society. Through cultural performances, artistic showcases, community engagement and family-oriented activities, the event celebrated the diversity that defines the UAE while reinforcing the collective identity that unites its residents.

For Dr. Aggarwal, the recognition held particular significance as an entrepreneur who has made the UAE home and continues to contribute to its growth through BNW Developments. Under his leadership, BNW has established a growing presence in the country's luxury real estate sector, with a focus on Ras Al Khaimah and the development of distinctive residential destinations.

Guided by its philosophy of 'Curators of Fine Living', BNW Developments views real estate as more than the creation of physical spaces. Its approach reflects the belief that thoughtfully designed environments can enrich lifestyles, encourage connections and contribute to the communities they serve.

At the festival's opening, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE's strength in bringing together people of different nationalities, faiths and cultural backgrounds through mutual respect and shared purpose. He also acknowledged the Indian community's longstanding contributions to the UAE's economic development and social fabric, highlighting the enduring friendship between the two countries.

The occasion further honoured the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision of tolerance, compassion and peaceful coexistence continues to shape the nation's identity and its approach to progress.

For BNW Developments, participation in the festival reinforced its alignment with the UAE's values of inclusion, community and shared prosperity. For Dr Aggarwal, the felicitation represented a meaningful milestone in his entrepreneurial journey in a nation that continues to create opportunities for people from across the world to live, work and thrive together.