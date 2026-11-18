Sharjah Airport held a full-scale emergency drill on Wednesday, simulating an incident involving a passenger aircraft as it approached the runway to land. The exercise, called 'Al Hisn 2026,' tested how airport staff and emergency teams would work together under the airport's emergency plan.

The drill took place at a designated site within the airport. Teams activated the emergency plan and practised firefighting, rescue and the evacuation of passengers and crew.

They assessed simulated casualties to decide who needed care first and rehearsed how patients would be transferred to hospitals. The exercise also covered how the airport would receive survivors and support their families.

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Representatives from government, security and health agencies took part alongside airport departments, operators and aviation partners. The drill tested how teams would share updates as the situation developed, coordinate support and pass information to those making decisions. Teams also practised securing the site, preserving evidence and coordinating with aviation accident investigators.

“The safety of passengers and staff is a priority in all our operations, and the Al Hisn 2026 exercise was held to test the airport's emergency plan and confirm the integration of roles among relevant entities,” said Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority.

He said the authority would use the findings to improve response procedures and help participating teams prepare for emergencies.

The drill followed the eighth edition of Sharjah International Airport's emergency plan and was conducted in line with General Civil Aviation Authority requirements. Before the exercise, the participating teams met to review their roles and ran smaller drills to practise response procedures.

Sharjah Airport Authority is reviewing the exercise with the participating agencies. The review will identify changes to emergency procedures and track how those changes are put into practice.

Sharjah Airport holds emergency drill on Wednesday morning, flights unaffected Abu Dhabi's Tahnoun airport conducts emergency response exercise to test readiness