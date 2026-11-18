A new biomedical engineering project being showcased at Dubai Future Week 2026 on Wednesday could offer fresh hope for patients with peripheral nerve injuries, with a young researcher developing an artificial implant designed to help damaged nerves regenerate.

Called NeuroBridge, the innovation uses a specially designed nerve guide conduit that combines a solid outer tube with a soft hydrogel interior. The technology aims to create a supportive environment for nerve cells to grow and migrate, potentially offering an alternative to procedures that require healthy nerve tissue to be taken from another part of a patient's body.

Bingyan Liu, a PhD candidate in Biomedical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia, said the project focuses on addressing some of the limitations of conventional nerve repair treatments.

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“It is an artificial nerve guide conduit designed to help repair peripheral nerve injuries.”

Explaining how the technology works, Liu said the outer tube provides structural support, while the hydrogel inside mimics the body's natural cellular environment. The material can also carry biomolecules and growth factors to encourage cell development.

Currently, the treatment for peripheral nerve injuries is an autograft.

“This involves taking healthy nerve tissue from another part of the patient's body and implanting it into the damaged area. However, this approach can become challenging when injuries involve long gaps in the nerve, as there may not be sufficient healthy tissue available for transplantation.”

NeuroBridge is being developed to address this limitation by potentially allowing an artificial conduit to be implanted directly into the injured area, bridging the gap and supporting nerve regeneration without requiring tissue to be harvested elsewhere.

Liu said the team's longer-term ambition is to develop personalised conduits that can be adapted to individual patients, with variations in the implant's diameter, length and biological components depending on their needs.

“Another important feature is that the materials are biodegradable. This means that, following surgery, patients would not need a second procedure to have the implant removed, as it would gradually degrade within the body.”

Despite its potential, NeuroBridge remains at an early stage of development, with clinical application still some way off.

The team has completed initial cell testing and is experimenting with different materials, including polymers such as PCL (Polycaprolactone) and PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene). Liu said PCL has shown promise as a base material, although further research will help determine the most suitable options.

Importantly, the project has not yet undergone clinical trials. Animal studies and further investigations will be required before the technology can be considered for testing in humans.

“We are still at the prototype stage and have not yet conducted any clinical trials. We have completed some initial cell testing, but further studies, including animal trials, will be needed before we can consider progressing to human trials.”

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