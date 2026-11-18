Thousands of Omani citizens will get to enter Dubai's Global Village for free on the occasion of the Sultanate's National Day, in a gesture that reflects the deep ties of affection and brotherhood between the UAE and its neighbour.

The first 4,000 Omani citizens starting from Friday, November 20 can enter the popular family destination free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors can obtain a free ticket by presenting proof of Omani identity at the ticket counters.

Besides the free entry, Global Village has unveiled a programme of special celebrations that will take place on Saturday, November 21 to mark Oman's National Day.

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Oman celebrates its national day on November 20. In the UAE, the day is usually marked by a series of events, including lighting up landmarks with the Omani flag.

Global Village celebrations of Oman's National Day will include a fireworks display at 9pm, while Global Village's screens will be lit in the colours of the Omani flag, as a gesture of sharing the joy of this national occasion with the people of Oman.

Earlier on Wednesday, Global Village announced the resumption of its spectacular fireworks displays this Friday and Saturday at 9pm. This marks the first time the destination has brought back the shows since the regional conflict.

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