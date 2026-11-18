For the first time in years, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix falls on UAE National Day weekend. The 18th edition of the race, the season finale of the 2026 Formula 1 World Championship, runs from December 3 to 6 at Yas Marina Circuit, bringing together racing, concerts and celebrations at a time when the country is already in a festive mood.

You don't need a race ticket to feel it. Yas Marina, sitting directly alongside the circuit, transforms into one of Abu Dhabi's most energetic destinations across the six days, with waterfront dining, live entertainment and late-night celebrations running from December 1. Last year's event drew a record 339,000 fans. This year, with the National Day overlap, demand is expected to be even higher, which means planning ahead matters.

Two pop-ups join Yas Marina's waterfront for the first time this Race Week. Amazónico, known for its jungle-inspired atmosphere and creative cocktails, opens from December 1 to 6 with DJ sets, live percussionists and a trumpeter on Race Weekend, running until 3am.

La Môme, born on the French Riviera and celebrated for its Mediterranean cuisine, makes its Race Week debut from December 3 to 6, with a live roaming band and DJ sets across indoor and terrace settings. Packages start from Dh500 per person. Advance booking is recommended for both.

Race Weekend in Abu Dhabi has its own brunch culture, and Yas Marina delivers across all four days. MIKA runs its Riviera Brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 4pm, with premium packages from Dh899.

Bar Du Port offers a three-hour waterfront brunch from Friday to Sunday, Dh450 for ladies and Dh700 for gents. Bla Bla Bar brings a racing-themed experience on Saturday, complete with pit-crew dancers and a champagne podium moment at 3pm, from Dh279.

Stars 'N' Bars rounds out the Saturday line-up with a live entertainment brunch from Dh399. For a quieter option, Diablito offers a relaxed three-hour package on Friday from 1pm to 4pm, with unlimited drinks and a sharing menu; à la carte is available Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

Bookings are essential across all venues, with most requiring a deposit and a minimum age of 21. Yas Island parking fills quickly after 5pm on Race Weekend; the Yas Express shuttle is a practical alternative. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race begins at 5pm on Sunday, December 6, with the circuit lights taking over as sunset hits.

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