The UAE's $1-billion initiative to support artificial intelligence projects across Africa has received project inquiries worth more than its entire allocation, with over 10 per cent of the funding currently being deployed, an official said on Wednesday.

The initiative, launched at the G20 summit in Johannesburg in November 2025, is designed to help African countries adopt AI across sectors including healthcare, education, agriculture and infrastructure, while opening up opportunities for UAE technology companies.

Speaking at the AI for Development Forum in Abu Dhabi, Stefaniya Ilina, representing the Abu Dhabi Exports Office (Adex), said the initiative had attracted strong interest from UAE exporters seeking financing to expand into African markets.

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"The moment the initiative was announced, we received inquiries for over one billion already. And I would say that almost more than 10 per cent of that one billion is being currently deployed."

She added that UAE exporters had been approaching Adex for financing capacity in different African countries, with the office looking to work alongside the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and insurance providers to support projects.

Adex, the export financing arm of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), supports UAE exporters through financing arrangements that can include loans directly to governments purchasing products and services from the UAE.

The initiative is also part of a wider push to use technology to improve how development projects are monitored and delivered.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42 International, said the initiative should go beyond transferring technology to African countries and help them build capabilities of their own.

"True development is not about transferring technology; it is about creating opportunities that countries can build on for generations." He added that the partnership aims to strengthen local capabilities and support African countries in shaping their own development priorities.

One example discussed at the forum was ADFD's partnership with Abu Dhabi-based Orbitworks, which will give the development fund access to AI-enabled satellite technology to monitor projects across its international portfolio.

The system will allow satellites to observe development sites, assess construction progress and identify changes or unusual activity, reducing reliance on physical inspections, particularly in remote locations.

Salim Al Alawi, Vice President, Orbitworks, told the forum that ADFD could upload the locations of its infrastructure and development projects into a satellite mission plan, allowing the spacecraft to monitor them continuously.

"That agentic algorithm on the spacecraft is looking at all the data on different days and doing change detection on them," the representative said, explaining that the system could flag an event and relay information to the customer.

The technology could help the fund assess whether projects are progressing as planned and meeting required standards, while providing information to support faster decisions.

The partnership builds on an agreement signed at the World Governments Summit in February 2026. ADFD has secured dedicated capacity on Orbitworks' Altair constellation, whose first satellite, Altair-1, was launched in October.

The constellation is designed to use onboard computing and AI to process satellite data in orbit, delivering analysis-ready information rather than relying solely on sending raw imagery back to Earth for processing.

The system is intended to support infrastructure monitoring, maritime awareness, environmental observation and other applications. However, ADFD's satellite capacity is intended for the fund's global development portfolio, and no specific African deployment was announced at the forum.

Speakers also highlighted the infrastructure challenges that African countries must overcome before they can benefit fully from AI, including access to reliable connectivity, computing power and locally based data centres.

Emeka Onyia, who leads digital business and innovation at Afreximbank, said digital infrastructure was becoming as important as traditional transport infrastructure in enabling trade across the continent.

He pointed to Nigeria's new requirement for regulated payment data generated in the country to be stored locally, with financial institutions required to comply by January 1, 2027.

The policy has prompted a rush for local data-centre capacity, with investments worth hundreds of millions of dollars being made by companies seeking to meet the demand, he said.

"Once there's demand, then investments usually follows demand," he said.

Afreximbank is also discussing regional approaches to digital infrastructure, including the possibility of neighbouring countries sharing data-centre facilities rather than each investing in separate, expensive infrastructure.

Fenton-Bank said smaller African countries could pool demand and resources to establish facilities serving several markets.

Connectivity is another major obstacle. Dr Lina Baria of Khalifa University said networks would need to evolve beyond simply providing faster internet speeds to ensure AI services could operate reliably.

She cited discussions with Unicef about using AI services in schools, saying students should not have their learning sessions interrupted because of inconsistent connectivity.

"We need to rethink the KPIs that connectivity needs to deliver in order to ensure once we implement these services in the different countries in Africa, we are delivering the services that we are aiming for," she said.

The importance of adapting AI technology to local needs was also raised during a discussion on healthcare.

Dr Shadab Khan of Adia Lab said an AI model developed for tuberculosis screening using chest X-rays had reduced radiologists' workload by 80 per cent during a two-year shadow deployment, without missing disease scans, according to the results he presented.

The model was also assessed against more than 70,000 images from people of African origin, he said, highlighting the importance of validating AI tools against the populations in which they are intended to be used.

Khan added that the technology could be deployed on hardware costing as little as $200 and operated within a hospital's own IT infrastructure, reducing reliance on cloud services.

Delivering the opening remarks, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADFD and chairman of ADEX's Executive Committee, said the speed at which AI was spreading made it important to focus on its practical impact.

"The speed is not the measure of AI, but impact is," he said.

He said the initiative would focus on identifying challenges in African countries and bringing together UAE technology, financing and expertise to address them.

"We start with the challenge, not the technology," he said.

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