Some UAE residents on Wednesday night reported issues with the internet calling and messaging app Botim.

Reports of users facing issues with the app started at around 8pm, with them peaking at 28 reports at 8.14pm. Seventy-three per cent of users reported problems with calls, while 20 per cent reported issues with the app.

Finally, 7 per cent of users said they had issues with notifications they were receiving from Botim.

Take a look at the graph of reports that came in:

Khaleej Times has reached out to Botim for comment.

Botim is a UAE-based app that allows users to make voice and video calls, send messages, make calls and share files over the internet. It is widely used by UAE residents as it is one of the few permitted VoIP (voice over internet protocol) apps.

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