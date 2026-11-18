MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has unveiled the first villas and townhouses at Palm Springs, a new residential development near Palm Jebel Ali that is planned to accommodate almost 50,000 residents.

The first residential phase will feature four- and five-bedroom villas under the Rancho collection, alongside three- and four-bedroom townhouses in the Aliso collection.

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The launch follows the announcement of the project's 3.8-million-square-metre masterplan, which will comprise 15 neighbourhoods within Dubai's southern growth corridor.

The community is planned to include residential properties alongside schools, healthcare facilities, parks, shops and leisure destinations.

The Rancho villas will feature living areas connected to private gardens, courtyards and swimming pools.

Meanwhile, the Aliso townhouses will offer private gardens and walkable streets connecting residents to nearby parks and community facilities.

At the center of the development will be Canyon Park, featuring waterways, sensory gardens and interconnected green spaces.

More than 35 kilometers of planned walking, jogging and cycling routes will connect the neighbourhoods with parks and leisure destinations.

The wider Palm Springs masterplan will include two schools, a hospital, six mosques and retail outlets.

Planned leisure destinations include Thousand Palms Country Club, which will feature a beach pool, wellness centre and restaurants.

The development will also have Silver Spur Racquet Club, offering racquet courts, fitness facilities and swimming pools.

Nakheel said the community had received LEED for Communities Platinum Precertification, reflecting its planned focus on energy efficiency and environmentally responsible infrastructure.

The development will also have connections to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Maktoum International Airport, supporting accessibility to other parts of Dubai.

Palm Springs forms part of Nakheel's expanding residential development portfolio, which includes Palm Jumeirah and Palm Jebel Ali.

The developer has not disclosed starting property prices, the number of homes available in the first phase or an expected completion date in the announcement.

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