MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai property buyers continue to show strong intent to purchase within the next six months, with around seven in 10 planning to enter the market despite expectations that prices will fall, according to real estate platform Property Finder.

Based on insights from its latest consumer sentiment poll covering September and October, Property Finder found that buying intent remained largely unchanged, while property prices continued to edge higher.

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Around 69 per cent of the 4,432 respondents surveyed said they plan to buy within six months. Buying intent stood at 70 per cent in September and 69 per cent in October, remaining between 68 and 71 per cent every month since July.

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The median price per square foot rose from Dh1,328 in September to Dh1,340 in October, continuing an upward trend from Dh1,271 in July.

Among those planning to buy, the share expecting prices to decline eased from 56 per cent in September to 54 per cent in October. Meanwhile, those expecting prices to remain unchanged increased from 21 per cent to 23 per cent, while the share anticipating an increase remained steady at 23 per cent.

Cherif Sleiman, chief revenue officer at Property Finder, said the share of buyers expecting prices to increase was an important indicator of market sentiment.

He added that 77 per cent of buyers planning to purchase in October expected prices to either remain unchanged or decline, but continued to show buying intent.

“When people buy mainly because they think prices will keep going up, demand can disappear as quickly as it arrived. Dubai is showing the opposite,” Sleiman said.“These are people buying a home, not betting on a quick profit. Demand built on that is the kind that lasts.”

Sales activity holds despite slowdown

The UAE's property market entered a slow phase following the war earlier this year, though the moderation in sales activity is creating an opportunity for real estate companies to reduce leverage while maintaining strong profitability, according to the latest Moody's report.

The credit ratings agency said the market has withheld despite the slowdown, with construction timelines progressing and developers continuing to collect instalment payments from buyers.

Dubai also continues to be the leading market when it comes to the $10 million-plus sales even while activity cools. Knight Frank, a property consultant, placed Dubai in first place as the emirate records 86 sales worth $1.57 billion in the third quarter, ahead of Hong Kong's 78 and New York's 62.

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