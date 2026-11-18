MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has completed a visit to the United States aimed at strengthening international partnerships and gathering expertise to support the development of Abu Dhabi's endowment sector.

The delegation, led by Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, visited New York, Washington and Boston, meeting organisations involved in endowment management, philanthropy, impact investing and innovation. Discussions focused on growing endowment assets, improving impact measurement and exploring long-term collaboration opportunities.

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“We view endowment as a renewable development system that draws its strength from its ability to preserve and grow assets and to turn their returns into sustainable impact on people's lives,” said Al Qassim. He added that the authority seeks to connect“global expertise with our community's priorities” while combining“financial discipline with social innovation.”

In New York, the delegation met the Ford Foundation, where talks centred on impact investing and fund management. Additional meetings with the Helena Group Foundation and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN) explored standards for measuring social impact and opportunities for cooperation.

The Washington programme included discussions with Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, as well as meetings with the Rockefeller Foundation, NESsT and American University. Topics ranged from innovative financing tools and social enterprise funding to academic knowledge exchange.

In Boston, the delegation met the Harvard Management Company to exchange views on endowment management and held talks with MIT Solve on using philanthropic capital to support social innovation and scalable solutions to societal challenges.

“These meetings gave us the opportunity to exchange perspectives with American and international institutions that combine investment expertise, academic knowledge and the ability to develop solutions to societal challenges,” Al Qassim said.

He said the authority aims to improve the efficiency of endowment resource management while ensuring social impact remains central to its mission.“The success of an endowment is not measured by the size of its assets alone, but also by its ability to respond to community needs and sustain its benefit across generations,” he said.

The US visit follows similar engagements in Australia, Malaysia and Germany as Awqaf Abu Dhabi continues to expand its international cooperation network and develop sustainable funding models for education, healthcare and community initiatives.