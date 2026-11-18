MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Strong inflows of foreign capital are driving the growth of the UAE real estate market through 2026 and 2027, propelled by institutional wealth migration, high rental yields, and tax-free income policies.

The international investor pool grew significantly, with nearly 30,000 new global investors entering Dubai during the first half of the year. Foreign investment in Dubai real estate reached Dh148.35 billion ($40.4 billion) in Q1 2026 alone, marking a 26 percent year-on-year increase.

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Meanwhile, foreign investment in Abu Dhabi's designated investment zones reached Dh86.11 billion during the first nine months of 2026-up 131 percent year-on-year and accounting for 81 percent of total investment value in those areas. Non-resident individual investment doubled to Dh17.22.

Foreign investment and institutional capital will play a key role in absorbing an estimated 7.28 million residential units in the GCC by 2030, up from 6.26 million in 2025, according to reports.

The total GCC residential supply is projected to expand significantly from 6.26 million units in 2025 toward 7.28 million units by 2030, heavily anchored by developments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd, one of the fastest-growing institutional investor in Dubai's income-generating real estate market, announced that its Nisus High Yield Growth Fund has acquired Adaire 1 & 2, Grade A residential building in Jumeirah Garden City, just off Sheikh Zayed Road, under one of its Special-Purpose Vehicles (SPV). The building was acquired from a prominent Emirati institution.

The deal marks the latest in a series of UAE acquisitions by Nisus Finance over the past year, following Lootah Avenue in Dubai Motor City and Paradise View 1 in Majan and thereby taking the total AUM size of US$200 million. Together, these moves signal the rise of Nisus Finance as a frontier investor bringing institutional capital, disciplined underwriting and long-term conviction to the UAE property market.

The building sits in Jumeirah Garden City, Meraas' master-planned regeneration of the historic Al Satwa district, minutes from DIFC, Downtown Dubai, City Walk and Business Bay. The building is fully pre-leased with a strong tenant profile. With freehold status, close access to the Dubai Metro and a medium-density master plan that keeps new supply in check, the community is fast becoming one of central Dubai's most sought-after addresses for professionals.

Dr. Amit Goenka, Founder & CMD, Nisus Finance, said:“Jumeirah Garden City sits at the very heart of Dubai, minutes from DIFC and Downtown, and is being reshaped into one of the city's most desirable central addresses. Adaire 1 & 2 give us a completed, income-generating asset with a unit mix that matches exactly what Dubai's residents are looking for.”

The acquisition is backed by strong fundamentals. Dubai's real estate transactions exceeded Dh574 billion in the first nine months of 2026, the second-highest nine-month total on record. Freehold rental contracts rose 6.8 percent year-on-year to 298,984, and one-bedroom apartments made up 42.7 percent of ready apartment sales transactions over the same period, matching the unit mix of Adaire 1 & 2.

Amit Kumar Jhunjhunwala, Director & Chief Investment Officer, Nisus Finance, added:“This acquisition adds a high-quality, income-generating asset to the fund at an attractive entry value. With disciplined underwriting, strong banking partners and a growing pipeline, we are building one of the most focused portfolios of prime Dubai residential assets in the market.”

The fund made the acquisition with financial participation from Dubai Islamic Bank, which recently sanctioned a credit line for the fund, a clear endorsement of Nisus Finance's platform by one of the UAE's leading financial institutions.