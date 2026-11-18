MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's real estate market is approaching the end of 2026 on a more balanced footing, following the exceptional growth recorded in 2025, with market fundamentals pointing towards greater maturity, stability and increasingly selective investment opportunities in the year ahead, an expert said.

Property market indicators through the end of October reflect the sector's ability to absorb natural market cycles while maintaining its strong appeal to local and international investors, said Mohamed Al Mutawa, Chairman of Al Waleed Real Estate.

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Real estate transactions in Dubai approached Dh625 billion during the first ten months of 2026, across more than 181,000 transactions, remaining among the highest levels recorded in the emirate's property market history.

October also brought renewed momentum, with the value of property sales rising 18% month-on-month to approximately Dh34.8 billion, while transaction volumes increased by 5%. The rebound marked the first monthly increase following two consecutive months of decline, offering a positive signal as the market moves towards the end of the year.

A healthy adjustment after an exceptional year

Al Mutawa noted that 2025 had been an exceptional year for Dubai real estate, characterised by robust growth and apartment sales exceeding Dh183 billion.

However, he emphasised that periods of rapid expansion are typically followed by phases of consolidation, allowing market conditions to rebalance as new supply enters the market.

“What we have witnessed during parts of 2026 is a natural and healthy market correction, particularly as new property supply becomes available. Investors are becoming more selective, and the market is demonstrating greater maturity and awareness. This is a positive development for those focused on long-term investment,” Al Mutawa said.

He explained that this shift should not necessarily be viewed as a slowdown, but rather as part of the market's evolution towards more sustainable growth, where project quality, location and long-term value increasingly influence investment decisions.

Commercial real estate and emerging areas to drive 2027 opportunities

Looking ahead to 2027, Al Mutawa expects investment opportunities to become more concentrated in specific market segments, particularly office spaces, retail properties and emerging development areas supported by major infrastructure projects.

He highlighted the continued demand for office and retail properties, where relatively limited supply has contributed to rental increases, creating opportunities for investors seeking income-generating commercial assets.

Emerging locations such as Dubai South are also expected to attract sustained interest, supported by the development of the expanded Al Maktoum International Airport and the wider economic activity associated with the project.

Areas positioned to benefit from future Dubai Metro extensions could similarly see stronger investment interest as improved connectivity enhances accessibility and long-term development prospects.

Al Mutawa added that the anticipated increase in residential supply during 2027 and 2028 is likely to create greater differentiation between projects.

Well-located developments offering strong quality, competitive pricing and attractive lifestyle features are expected to maintain their appeal, while less competitive projects may face increased pricing and rental pressure as buyers gain access to a wider range of options.

Long-term fundamentals continue to support investor confidence

Despite the market's transition towards a more selective investment environment, Al Mutawa maintained that Dubai remains a leading destination for investors seeking long-term stability, capital appreciation potential and a high-quality lifestyle.

He attributed the emirate's continued attractiveness to its forward-looking leadership, advanced infrastructure, investor-friendly regulations and ability to respond effectively to changing market conditions.

“We are approaching the end of 2026 with confidence and looking towards 2027 as a year defined by selective opportunities and quality-driven investment. Dubai does not simply overcome challenges; it transforms them into new opportunities for growth,” Al Mutawa concluded.