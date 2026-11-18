MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Oil prices fell more than 1% on Wednesday after US crude and fuel inventories posted larger-than-expected rises, according to the Energy Information Administration, adding to expectations of a supply surplus.

Brent crude futures shed$1.12, or 1.2%, to hit $92.02 a barrel by 10:46 a.m. EST (1546 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate futures fell$1.63, or 1.9%, at $84.38 after hitting their lowest level since late August.

Recommended For You

US crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels to 417.8 million barrels in the week ended November 13, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a rise of 58,000 barrels.

US gasoline stocks rose by 5.2 million barrels in the week to 215.9 million barrels, the EIA said, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a build of 1.6 million barrels.​

Distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 1.6 million barrels in the week to 104.9 million barrels, versus expectations for a rise of 1.3 million barrels, the EIA data showed.

Meanwhile, both Brent and US crude futures contracts were on track for declines of about 20% this month on rising exports from the Middle East, as signaled by plummeting shipping rates.

was trading at its widest in around two weeks on Tuesday, LSEG data showed, with WTI logging steeper declines during trading on Wednesday. "WTI arbitrage trades have been shut to Asia and Northwest Europe, thus WTI correcting more than Brent is the expected price movement to allow the arbitrage window to open again," said June Goh at Sparta Commodities, adding that rising US Gulf Coast crude stocks are further contributing to the widening spread. US-Iran conflict continues But the continuingUS-Iran conflict and the risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz curbed price declines. Iran said it had attacked US drone and missile sites in Kuwait overnight after the US struck Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz. It was Tehran's first attack on the US-allied Gulf state since September. Bahrain, home of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, said it intercepted Iranian attacks. Both oil benchmarks had settled higher on Tuesday as attacks on ships in the Middle East intensified, even as talks continued between Iran and mediators from Oman and Qatar. An LPG tanker was also struck by a projectile off the coast of Oman on Monday, prompting its crew to evacuate the ship. "Although regional supply may continue to recover through alternative routes, the latest vessel data suggests that normalisation of flows through Hormuz is still not possible under current conditions," LSEG analysts said on Tuesday. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said on Tuesday that they had launched five drones toward two pumping stations along Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which it has used to bypass the Strait of Hormuz. Saudi Arabia is preparing for the conflict withthe Houthis to stretch well into next year, said two Western officials briefed on the plans by Saudi officials.

The Brent/WTI spread