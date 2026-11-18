MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The Middle East's gas industry would need at least $200 billion in investments by 2030 to secure its growth and resilience, according to industry executives, with a focus on domestic supply, cross-border connections, and protected infrastructure.

Majid Jafar, chief executive officer of one of the oldest and largest private oil and gas companies in the region, Crescent Petroleum, said the industry must ensure that the growth comes with resilience, with more investments in new production, cross-border pipelines, and export capacity beyond the Strait of Hormuz.

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“Our region holds around 40 per cent of the world's proven gas reserves and the past nine months have made clear how vital it is for the global economy,” he said at the Middle East Gas Conference on Wednesday.

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He added that investments must also be made in storing the critical supply which keeps moving even as routes close.

“Add these together, and the investment required is well over $200 billion by 2030.” he said.“That is the largest opportunity our industry has seen in a generation”

Investors continue to demonstrate confidence in the region's gas, the CEO said, after Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum raised $500 millio through a bond issuance by Pearl Petroleum, attracting demand of 1.7 times the issue size.

The five-year senior secured bond carries a fixed coupon of 10.375 per cent and will mature in November 2031.

Crescent Petroleum, which is based in Sharjah, operates in numerous countries including Egypt, Yemen, Canada, Tunisia, and Argentina, in addition to its continuing operations in the UAE and Iraq.

Along with Dana Gas, it recently invested more than $4 billion in gas in Iraq's Kurdistan region, the largest private investment in the country's gas sector and the largest investment from the GCC in the country.

Earlier this month, Dana Gas said its Khor Mor facility was targeted in a suspected drone attack, triggering a fire that was subsequently brought under control.

Crescent Petroleum is the largest shareholder in Dana Gas, the Middle East's first and largest regional private-sector natural gas company.

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