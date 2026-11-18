Abu Dhabi T10: Vince And Gous Set Up Eight Wicket Win For Yas Lions
Batting first, Emirates Eagles made 109/4 in 10 overs as Alex Hales scored 36.Recommended For You
In reply, Yas Lions reached the target in just in 8.4 overs with James Vince making 47 and Andries Gous scoring 27.
Brief scores
Yas Lions beat Emirates Eagles by eight wickets
Emirates Eagles 109/4 in 10 overs (Alex Hales 36, Shimron Hetmyer 26, Kusal Perera 21 not out; David Willey 2/12, Awais Ahmad 1/7, Khuzaima Tanveer 1/9)
Yas Lions 110/2 in 8.4 overs (James Vince 47, Andries Gous 27, Tom Moores 18 not out; Trent Boult 1/20, Hilal Afghan 1/8)ALSO READ
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