MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Cameron Bancroft claimed on Wednesday the entire Australia team knew about their 2018 ball-tampering plot that rocked cricket, directly contradicting current captain Pat Cummins.

Usman Khawaja reignited the "Sandpapergate" scandal last week in his autobiography, alleging the whole team was in the know, and he was strongly backed by David Warner.

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A Cricket Australia probe concluded only then-skipper Steve Smith, his deputy Warner and Bancroft were responsible for using sandpaper to rough up the ball in the third Test at Cape Town.

They were all sent home in disgrace and banned.

Cummins said Khawaja was "100 percent wrong" in a lengthy press conference on the issue Friday.

Breaking his silence, Bancroft wrote in a column for the West Australian newspaper: "It was not just the three of us -- Steve Smith, David Warner and I -- who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.

"When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation I did not give a complete and truthful account.

"I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for and the involvement and awareness of others.

"I did this to protect Cricket Australia's investigation and not implicate others around me."

Bancroft said the release of Khawaja's book and Cummins' strenuous denials had forced him to come clean.

"The recent release of Usman Khawaja's autobiography, Sabr, has brought many of those memories back to the surface," he said.

"It was freeing to hear on a personal level the truth of the chronology of events finally out there, a burden I have carried all these years.

"But the final straw for me to write this account was Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins' press conference.

"It made me feel angry, betrayed and alone.

"What I saw, experienced and lived with -- not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa -- is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time."

Earlier, Cricket Australia on Wednesday ruled out reopening an investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal but will launch an independent forum for players to share their version of events as a "circuit breaker".

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg said the past week had been an "incredibly difficult and uncomfortable time for the game and for everyone who was involved".

But, speaking in Hobart ahead of Australia's one-day clash with England on Wednesday, Greenberg was adamant that "the investigation has been completed" and ruled out making it public, citing confidentiality.

Interim chairman David Boon said instead that a forum, likely led by a former judge, would be established.

But there would be no new sanctions coming out of it.

"After careful discussion, we agreed to establish a forum that will allow players and staff involved in the events of South Africa in 2018 to share their experiences and their perspectives," he said.

"We believe it is time for a circuit breaker. This is not about litigating the past. It is about giving the opportunity to those involved to have their voices heard.

"Australian cricket is at its strongest when we're united, and we owe it to everyone who loves the game to make every reasonable effort to move forward together with understanding, respect and perspective."

Cricket Australia would not commit to making the contents of the forum public, which it hopes can be wrapped up within a month.

"We will look to be as transparent as we possibly can, whilst at the same time protecting the confidentiality of the people who come forward," Greenberg said.

He denied the forum was to appease Warner, who has been vocal in support of Khawaja.

"This is not about appeasing any individual. This is about the game, it's about the sport," Greenberg said.

"The game needs to move on somehow from this. These events were eight years ago. They caused enormous pain and hurt for lots of people and are doing it again now.

"And at some point we have to move forward. And we can't move forward without putting some of the steps in place."

Warner said he agreed that there should be no new sanctions for anyone involved, but would prefer to have an open inquiry.

Warner backs Khawaja, questions Australia's ball-tampering investigation Cricket Australia boss Boon backs Cummins' amid 'Sandpapergate' row

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