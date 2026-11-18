MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted photos from a baby shower ceremony with her husband, the filmmaker Raj Nidimoru.

Dressed in a red ensemble, the Maa Inti Bangaaram, Theri, Mersal and The Family Man 2 actress shared photographs that captured the rituals. The ceremony was attended by elders from both the families.

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The event follows their December 2025 wedding and Samantha's pregnancy announcement in June this year. The actress had earlier indicated that the baby was due by year's end.

In June this year, the actress had revealed that she intends to step away from acting for a while. "After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I'll have to take maternity leave. After that, I'll be back with another film for my fans," she was quoted as saying by NDTV.

Samantha and Raj got married on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The actor shared pictures from their wedding on Instagram on the same day.

The two first worked together on the popular web series The Family Man 2. They reunited for the Indian spin-off of the Citadel franchise, Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Rumours of their relationship gained wind after Samantha shared pictures from the World Pickleball League, where she was seen cheering for the Chennai Super Champs alongside Raj.

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