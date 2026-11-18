MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actress Ananya Panday-starrer series Call Me Bae is back with another season. The makers have finally revealed the release date, announcing that the second installment will premiere on December 17.

Directed by Collin D'Cunha and headlined by Ananya Panday, Call Me Bae Season 2 is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment

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The OTT platform Amazon Prime Video announced the date of Call Me Bae Season 2 on Tuesday. They shared a video of Ananya Panday featuring her iconic dialogue from the series, "I am Bae, I am here to slay, eat, love and pray. Seize the day."

The eight-episode series returns with its unique blend of humour, glamour, and friendship, as Bae's love life takes a messier turn than ever, putting her heart, and her Behen (sister) Code, to the test.

Created by Ishita Moitra, the series is written by Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair and Nittal Chandarana.

The upcoming season will see Ananya Panday return in the lead role, with Shruti Kamal Haasan joining the cast. Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur will also reprise their roles.

The upcoming season will focus on Bae's (Ananya) journey as her own news show finally goes on air. While this brings her fame and attention, it also brings new challenges in both her personal and work life.

In the second season, Bae's life becomes more complicated when her ex-husband returns. At the same time, she also finds herself getting distracted by her charming boss. This leaves her confused as she struggles to balance her feelings and her growing career. Her close group of friends will also face problems in the new season. The arrival of a new girl in their circle will start creating tension among the group.

Season 1 premiered in 2024. The next installment will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

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