MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Al-Manaqeesh area in southwestern Kuwait on Wednesday, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said.

The institute said in a statement that the earthquake, recorded by the Kuwait National Seismic Network, occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers.

The Al-Manaqeesh area was previously hit by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake on May 5, 2026