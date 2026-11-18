4.1-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Kuwait
Kuwait: A 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck the Al-Manaqeesh area in southwestern Kuwait on Wednesday, the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said.
The institute said in a statement that the earthquake, recorded by the Kuwait National Seismic Network, occurred at a depth of 11 kilometers.
The Al-Manaqeesh area was previously hit by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake on May 5, 2026
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