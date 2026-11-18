MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi, UAE: UAE-based ADNOC Logistics & Services (ADNOC L&S) said Wednesday that one of its vessels came under attack while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday evening, leaving 11 crew members injured and one missing.

In a statement, the company said all other crew members were safely evacuated from the vessel, while search and rescue operations for the missing crew member were continuing in coordination with the relevant authorities. The 11 injured crew members were receiving medical care, it added.

ADNOC L&S said its immediate priority was to support search and rescue efforts and provide assistance to the crew and others affected by the incident, stressing the importance of protecting seafarers and safeguarding freedom of navigation and maritime security.

The company said further updates would be provided as more information becomes available.